[Watch] "What you said to me in New Zealand?" - Yuzvendra Chahal teases Martin Guptill about viral expletive ahead of 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal is making sure not to let New Zealand's Martin Guptill forget his embarrassment of using a Hindi expletive on live television. Guptill, who addressed the Indian leg-spinner with the swear word last year in Auckland, is currently with the Kiwi squad playing a T20 series in and against India.

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a short clip on his Instagram stories on Friday where he can be heard asking Martin Guptill, "What you said to me in New Zealand?". The Kiwi, avoiding the trap, cheekily replies with "I said hey buddy, how are you?" while adding that he couldn't remember the actual conversation.

Visharad Nargotra @Visharad_KW22 Meanwhile Chahal And Guptill 😂 Meanwhile Chahal And Guptill 😂 https://t.co/ToJO2XD3ks

Martin Guptill was engaged in a conversation with Indian opener Rohit Sharma in Auckland last year,. Yuzvendra Chahal went up and addressed the pair with a mic in his hand. Guptill, unaware that he was being heard, jokingly called the spinner a "G*****", leaving Sharma embarrassed and in splits.

Someone from the TV audience recorded and uploaded the incident on social media, making it one of the most viral clips of the day.

Yuzvendra Chahal's tribute to AB de Villiers

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also paid an emotional tribute to the South African legend and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Yuzvendra Chahal talked about his first interaction with AB de Villiers, their friendship, and more. He said:

"AB Sir… words will definitely not do justice to the respect and love I have for you but giving it a try today. Everyone around knows that I’m the least expressive person even when it comes to my professional life… but I still remember the first day of our interaction many years ago which went on for hours and hours, Thoughts were flowing in and out that oh god I’m sitting with the legend AB Develliers & Sir the beauty of life is that even though today we share the strongest bond I STILL FEEL THE SAME… omg I’m sitting with AB SIR."

Yuzvendra Chahal added:

"You have a heart of gold and I know you understand me the best. Will definitely miss you. You provided me the strength and courage to conquer many things in life and I will always be grateful for you. From teaching cricket, giving life lessons to taking me for the most dangerous water ride at Atlantis 😂 I’m really thankful for every moment I shared with you SIR. You have a wonderful family and I don’t say this much but I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE ❤️ Love you sir. You’re my legend and I’m your biggest fan. Forever "❤️🧿

India and New Zealand will meet in the second of three T20Is today at 7:00 PM IST in Ranchi. With Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel doing well in the first T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal is unlikely to get a look-in unless India decide to play with three spinners.

