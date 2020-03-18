'We've never seen anything like this,' says Aaron Finch on Coronavirus travel advisory

Finch said that it is important, it needs to be made sure that you're doing everything you can to stop the spread.

Tim Paine stated that the shutdown is for bigger reasons than cricket

Australia has put out its biggest travel warning in history

With the IPL on hold till at least 15 April and the travel warning issued by the Australian government advising its citizens not to travel abroad, Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has said that they have never seen anything like this.

Finch was supposed to feature in the IPL 2020 for Royal Challengers Bangalore that was scheduled to begin on 29 March, but now has been postponed at least till 15 April.

"That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it's hard to plan anything. But it's just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you're doing everything you can to stop the spread," he told SEN.

Several Australian players would be affected with the travel warning with mainstays like David Warner and Steve Smith's participation in question if the outbreak blows up further.

Australian Test captain, Tim Paine who was scheduled to play in the Sheffield Shield for Tasmania stated that the shutdown is for bigger reasons than cricket.

"I realise it's tough but it's something we should all take very seriously. I would love to be playing for Tasmania right now in the hunt for the Sheffield Shield final and there's no doubt our Australian men's team would love to be in Hobart trying to win back the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. Certainly our female world champion team would love to be in South Africa," he said.