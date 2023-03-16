What is David Warner's captaincy record in the IPL? 

Australian player David Warner has a decent captaincy record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was named the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023 on Thursday (March 16), the franchise announced through its social media platforms.

Warner replaced Rishabh Pant as the leader of the Capitals only for the 16th season of the IPL. Pant suffered a tragic car accident on December 30, 2022, and is unlikely to recover to full fitness by the time of the upcoming IPL season.

Warner will take charge of the Capitals with Indian all-rounder Axar Patel as his deputy in IPL 2023. If you are wondering what David Warner's captaincy record is in the IPL? We'll guide you in the piece below.

David Warner's first stint with the captaincy in the IPL came in 2013. The Australian was named as the stand-in skipper of Delhi Daredevils (franchise's previous name) for a couple of matches.

Regular skipper Mahela Jayawardene wasn't available to play against CSK in Chepauk due to the rage against Sri Lanka in Tamil Nadu. Jayawardene wanted Warner to get a captaincy practice ahead of the CSK game and thus named him the captain for the RCB game while the Sri Lankan was available in the playing XI of Daredevils.

David Warner's captaincy record for SRH in IPL

David Warner didn't have a great start to captaincy life in the IPL as Delhi lost both their matches against RCB and CSK in IPL 2013.

Warner moved to the newly-formed team Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. He replaced Daren Sammy as the captain of SRH in 2015.

The Orange Army missed out on a playoff berth as they lost to Mumbai Indians in their final league stage fixture, which was also a virtual eliminator.

Warner guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title in IPL 2016 after defeating RCB in the final. He is the only captain in the history of the IPL to win in the playoffs era after his side finished third in the points table.

SRH won eight out of 14 league matches in IPL 2017 but lost to KKR in the eliminator game. Warner was banned from participating in IPL 2018 due to his involvement in the ball-tampering saga in Cape Town.

The southpaw only returned to the tournament in the capacity of a player in 2019. SRH reinstated Warner in the captaincy role ahead of IPL 2020. The team qualified for the playoffs and outplayed RCB in the Eliminator but lost to Delhi in Qualifier 2.

After losing five matches in the first six games of IPL 2021 in India, SRH axed Warner from the captaincy and brought Williamson back to the post.

David Warne led SRH in 67 matches and the team won 35 and lost 30. His overall IPL captaincy record is to win 35 out of 69 matches with 52.17% win percentage.

