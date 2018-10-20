What does Quinton de Kock's move from RCB to MI mean for both the teams?

Quinton de Kock, South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman has moved from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians in the first trade of the IPL season. Mumbai have let go off Mustafizur Rahman and Akhila Dhananjaya to include the South African in the team. On the other hand, RCB's purse at the auction will improve because of this move. Let us analyse as to how this transfer will affect both the teams.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have already made a positive start to this season with this transfer. De Kock can fulfil the roles of both Evin Lewis and Ishaan Kishan in the team. That gives them the flexibility to play any one of the three in the team which would help them strengthen other departments.

If IPL is moved to South Africa next year, Mumbai Indians move could be a trophy-winning decision. However, if the wicketkeeper decides to skip the event owing to the World Cup, Mumbai Indians might have a difficult time picking his replacement. However, they have let go of two players who would have made no sense being in the team and Quinny can always contribute in the future seasons.

De Kock will also complement Rohit Sharma at the top which would help the team put up a strong batting line-up. De Kock's experience behind the wickets will be an asset to the young spinners in the team. He can also find his lost form with the bat on the batting-friendly pitches of Wankhede.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite having Gary Kirsten, a South African at the helm of affairs at RCB, De Kock's move to MI is not understandable. Though he was not in form last season, Quinny is a classy player and it would only take a few matches for him to come back to form.

Quinton de Kock was the only experienced batsman in the RCB setup apart from Virat and AB and selling him to a trophy rival is not a great decision from the management. Quinny was a value buy at the auction at just 2.8 crores and this money in the auction later this year will not be of much use to RCB as many talented players will not be available in the auction. RCB will have to rely on other teams releasing their star players which would give RCB a financial upper-hand in the auction.

RCB will have to rethink it's strategy if they have to lay their hands on the trophy for the first time. They will have to find an alternative wicketkeeper with Parthiv Patel the only other option in the team. With AB quitting from international cricket, RCB will have a tough time to find consistent batsmen if Virat skips the event due to his World Cup commitments.