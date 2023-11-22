What does Gautam Gambhir's captaincy record at KKR look like?

Gautam Gambhir, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to two title victories, is making a comeback to the franchise as he signs on as a mentor, adding to the support staff alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

During his tenure as a player from 2011 to 2017, Gambhir proved to be one of KKR's most successful acquisitions. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured two IPL titles (2012 and 2014), consistently reached the playoffs, and even reached the final of the Champions League in 2014.

Over the past few years, Gautam Gambhir has been involved in various roles, serving as a Member of Parliament, a cricket pundit on television, and contributing to the IPL as a member of Lucknow Super Giants.

Initially joining Lucknow Super Giants as a player, Gambhir's role evolved to that of a "global mentor." This position also extended his involvement to the South African SA20 league, where he became a part of Durban's Super Giants.

A look at Gautam Gambhir's captaincy record at KKR

Gautam Gambhir was excellent as KKR captain

10 – Under Gambhir's captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders achieved a unique feat as the only team to secure victory in ten consecutive matches in the IPL. This impressive winning streak spanned across the 2014 and 2015 editions - which was one of the highlights of the franchise.

107 – Gautam Gambhir captained the Kolkata Knight Riders in 107 consecutive Twenty20 games, extending from the 2011 CLT20. This remarkable run commenced after he did not participate in the qualifying round games of the tournament.

Notably, no other captain has led a team in more than 70 consecutive T20 matches.

108 – Gambhir has the distinction of captaining an IPL team in the highest number of consecutive matches. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders in all 108 IPL matches he played for the franchise.

Currently, MS Dhoni maintains an active streak of 104 matches as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Gambhir's leadership extended to 122 consecutive matches for his teams in the IPL from the 2010 season - another record.

In comparison, MS Dhoni led his teams in 113 consecutive IPL matches between 2010 and 2016.

3518 – Gautam Gambhir holds the record for the most runs scored by a captain in the IPL. His tally of 4,242 runs in the Twenty20 format as a captain is the second-highest for any player.

During his captaincy, Gambhir was a prolific run-scorer for the side as he amassed 31 fifties in the 127 IPL innings. This achievement stands as the highest run total by any captain in the IPL to date.