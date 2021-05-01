IPL 2021: What happened during the last meeting between CSK and MI at Delhi in 2013?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have formed a long-standing rivalry since the early seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It all boils down to the fact that these teams are two of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

The latest chapter in this storied rivalry will unfold on Saturday as the MS Dhoni-led CSK face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Match 27 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Historically, MI have had the upper hand over CSK in the IPL so far. Across 32 games, the Mumbai-based franchise have won 19 clashes while Chennai Super Kings ended on the winning side on 13 occasions. CSK have won just one of their last six matches against the Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming will be wary of their recent struggles against MI and will need to plan accordingly for today's game.

Numerous stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja will be in action today.

Jadeja will be the main man for CSK in today's game as he has been in phenomenal touch in the first month of IPL 2021. The MI batting line-up largely consists of right-handed batsmen and, as a result, the Team India all-rounder will be MS Dhoni's primary spinner today.

When was the last IPL match between CSK and MI at Delhi?

Delhi has hosted CSK vs. MI on just one occasion so far, and Chennai Super Kings went on to win that match. It was the first Qualifier match of 2013 IPL. Vying for the chance of a direct entry into the final, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in the all-important clash.

Chennai openers Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey started the innings cautiously and put on a decent 52-run opening partnership. Murali Vijay labored his way to 23 (off 20 balls) and was eventually dismissed by Pollard in the 8th over. Suresh Raina's arrival at the crease helped CSK gain some much-needed momentum in their innings.

In the company of Michael Hussey, Raina accelerated and took his team to a daunting first innings total of 192-1 as the duo put on an unbeaten 140-run partnership. Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on 82*(of 42 balls). The southpaw completely demolished MI's bowling attack as he hit five 4's and five 6's during the knock. Michael Hussey played a perfect supporting role and finished with 86*(58 balls) at the other end.

Mumbai Indians faced an early blow in the chase as opener Aditya Tare departed after scoring just seven runs in his seven-ball stay at the crease. Dwayne Smith (68 off 28 balls) played an attacking brand of cricket to keep Mumbai alive in the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Smith in the 9th over and provided a much-needed opening for CSK. From that point (87/2 in 8.2 overs), the Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 144 in 18.4 overs. Jadeja (3/31) and Dwayne Bravo (3/9) were the standout bowlers for CSK.

Michael Hussey was the player of the match for his magnificent effort with the bat.

Most singles in an #IPL inngs

37 D Warner (107) 2010

32 R Bopara (84) 2009

31 S Raina (75) 2016

30 A Rahane (84) 2012

30 M Hussey (86) 2013 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 22, 2016