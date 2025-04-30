What happened the last time CSK played PBKS in Chennai before IPL 2025? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday (April 30). Both sides have had contrasting performances ahead of this fixture.
CSK are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two victories in nine games. In their last outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handed them a five-wicket loss, after they could only post a 154-run target. With a victory in this game, they would still hold on to their dream of qualifying for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, PBKS' winning momentum has taken a hit, after accumulating only one point in the last two matches. If they are able to secure their sixth victory in this game, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will enhance their chances of reaching the playoffs.
Both sides met earlier this season in Mullanpur, where the Punjab-based franchise notched up an 18-run victory in Mullanpur.
On that note, let's take a look at what transpired when CSK and PBKS faced each other in Chennai in May 2024.
PBKS secured a clinical victory over CSK in Chennai last time out
Punjab Kings were up against Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2024 in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the captain of CSK while Sam Curran led the Punjab outfit.
Invited to bat first, CSK got off to a good start with their openers Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo stitched a 64-run stand in less than nine overs before Rahane (24) was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. The left-arm spinner trapped Shivam Dube (0) in only the next ball, creating unrest within the CSK side.
CSK's collapse continued with Rahul Chahar getting rid of Ravindra Jadeja (2) via LBW dismissal. Nevertheless, impact substitute Sameer Rizvi joined hands with Gaikwad to arrest the team's slide.
Their 37-run stand was broken by Kagiso Rabada, as he dismissed Rizvi (23). Thereafter, Gaikwad did well to increase the team's tempo and also reached his fifty off 44 balls. However, Arshdeep Singh went through the gates of Gaikwad (62) soon.
Moeen Ali (15) took a quick start but was undone by Chahar in the penultimate over. Thereafter, Dhoni (14) contributed to take CSK to a respectable 162-run total. Chahar (2/16) and Brar (2/17) choked the Super Kings line-up with their precise line-lengths.
In response, Prabhsimran Singh (13) showed signs of a big knock but perished to Richard Gleeson. However, Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw were impressive to battle toe-to-toe with CSK's bowling unit, as the duo ensured PBKS garnered 50+ runs in the powerplay.
The pair were starting to look dangerous with their positive intent, as the runs were flowing thick and fast. However, their blossoming 64-run stand was broken by Shivam Dube, who dismissed Bairstow (46) in the 10th over.
Rossouw (43) continued his momentum before falling victim to Shardul Thakur.
Sam Curran (26*) and Shashank Singh (25*) remained unbeaten as Punjab sealed the chase with 13 balls and seven wickets to spare. Brar was named the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance.
