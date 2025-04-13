What happened the last time DC played MI in Delhi before IPL 2025

Table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) outfit at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13, 2025. While DC have won all four matches they have played in IPL 2025, MI have won one and tasted defeat in four matches. The five-time champions are hence languishing at the ninth position on the points table.

MI have played DC on 11 occasions in Delhi, winning four and losing seven matches against the home team.

The last time both teams played in Delhi in an IPL match, it was an absolute run feast with 504 runs scored across both innings. Here is a look at what happened in the said game.

DC beat MI by 10 runs the last time both teams faced-off at the Delhi venue

The visitors won the toss and asked DC to bat first on a flat wicket. DC opener Jake Fraser McGurk was at his aggressive best right from the outset and blasted his way to an 84-run knock off just 27 balls. He smashed 11 boundaries and six maximums and smashed the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He and his fellow opener Abishek Porel added 114 runs from just 45 balls. The Aussie was finally dismissed by Piyush Chawala but not before he had inflicted wounds on the MI bowlers.

Thereafter, Porel was dismissed for 36. Shai Hope continued to torment the MI bowlers and scored 41 from 17 balls with five maximums.

Tristan Stubbs provided finishing touches to the innings and was unbeaten on 48 from 25 balls. DC amassed 257 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler, conceding 35 runs in his four overs and picking up the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

A target of 258 was always going to be a challenging one for the visitors. MI lost both openers, Rohit Sharma (8) and Ishan Kishan (20), in the first 25 deliveries of the run chase.

Suryakumar Yadav tried to shift the momentum but was dismissed, scoring 26 runs from 13 balls.

Thereafter, skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added 71 runs for the fourth wicket in 39 balls before the former was dismissed by Raiskh Salam for 46. Salam thereafter picked up the wicket of Nehal Wadhera, and MI were reduced to 140 for the loss of five wickets.

Tim David and Tilak Varma added 70 runs before Mukesh Kumar dismissed David for 37. Mohammad Nabi was Salam's third wicket and MI lost seven wickets for 223 runs.

Tilak Varma scored 63 runs from 32 balls against DC in Delhi in IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

MI needed 25 runs from the last over, but the in-form batter Varma was run out on the first ball of the last over. The southpaw scored 63 runs from 32 balls, including four boundaries and four maximums.

MI fell short of the target by 10 runs, and the spectators were treated to a high-scoring thriller.

Rasikh Salam was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 34 runs in his four overs.

