The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, May 25, in the final league-stage fixture for both teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans have had an impressive season, securing a spot in the playoffs. Currently sitting at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches, a win in this game will guarantee them a top-two finish.

In contrast, five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have endured a disappointing campaign. MS Dhoni’s side find themselves at the bottom of the table with just six points from 13 games. However, they will be hoping to end their season on a positive note with a win.

As these two teams prepare to face off in the 67th match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this article takes a look back at what happened the last time GT played CSK in Ahmedabad before IPL 2025.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stole the spotlight with stunning centuries for GT

The Gujarat Titans hosted the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 59 of IPL 2024 on Friday, May 10. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shubman Gill’s Titans.

The GT skipper got off to a confident start, smashing a four and a six off Mitchell Santner in the very first over. He found solid support in Sai Sudharsan, as the duo played with intent from the very start, powering GT to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay.

Sudharsan looked in sublime touch, bringing up his half-century in just 32 balls with a six off Ravindra Jadeja. The duo maintained the momentum, helping GT reach 107/0 at the 10-over mark. Gill soon joined the party, reaching his fifty in just 25 balls with a towering six. The pair took Simarjeet Singh to task in the 11th over, smashing 23 runs to accelerate the innings further. By the end of the 15th over, GT were cruising at 190/0.

The onslaught continued as Gill brought up his century off just 50 deliveries with a boundary in the 17th over. Moments later, Sudharsan followed suit, reaching his maiden IPL hundred in 50 balls with a six in the same over.

Their 210-run opening stand, built off just 104 balls, was finally broken in the 18th over when Tushar Deshpande dismissed Sudharsan for a brilliant 103 off 51 balls (five fours, seven sixes). Deshpande also removed Gill later in the same over for 104 off 55 balls, which included nine boundaries and six maximums. David Miller added an unbeaten quick-fire 16 off 11 balls to guide GT to a commanding total of 231/3 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target of 232, the Super Kings suffered a disastrous start. Rachin Ravindra was run out for just one in the first over, followed by Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal for one off five balls at the hands of Sandeep Warrier in the second over. Things went from bad to worse as Umesh Yadav sent skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad back for a duck in the third, leaving CSK in deep trouble at 10/3.

Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali then launched a recovery, playing counter-attacking shots to rebuild the innings. Their partnership brought some stability, guiding CSK to 43/3 at the end of the powerplay. Mitchell continued to play positively and brought up his half-century in just 27 balls, taking CSK to 86/3 at the halfway mark.

Moeen then took on spinner Noor Ahmad, smashing three consecutive sixes in the 11th over. The 109-run partnership between Mitchell and Moeen for the fourth wicket briefly revived CSK’s hopes, but Mohit Sharma ended the stand in the 13th over by removing the former for a well-played 63 off 34 balls.

Ali reached his fifty in 31 balls and looked dangerous, but Mohit returned to strike again, removing him for 56 off 36 in the 15th over. Contributions from Shivam Dube (21 off 13) and Ravindra Jadeja (18 off 10) kept the scoreboard ticking, and MS Dhoni added a late flourish with an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls.

However, the early damage proved too much to overcome, and CSK could only manage 196/8 in their 20 overs, falling 35 runs short of the target. Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, claiming three wickets, while Shubman Gill was named Player of the Match for his match-winning century.

