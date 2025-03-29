What happened the last time GT played MI in Ahmedabad before IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The blockbuster encounter will see MI skipper Hardik Pandya take on his former team.

The last time GT and MI faced off at the Ahmedabad stadium, the Shubman Gill-led team clinched a close win against the Men in Blue and Gold. It wasn’t a high-scoring game as expected, but Gujarat defended their total to emerge triumphant by six runs.

Pandya won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. The opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Gill got off to a decent start before MI’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got his side the first breakthrough, dismissing the former batter in the fourth over.

Gill did not let the early wicket have an impact on the team’s innings as he carried the momentum while being joined by Sai Sudharsan. The home skipper was eventually dismissed in the eighth over, courtesy of Piyush Chawla.

Sudharsan played a composed innings and scored a 39-ball 45 while getting decent support from middle-order batters Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller. In the end, Rahul Tewatia’s 22(15) helped GT close their innings at 168/6.

GT bowlers’ clutch bowling restricted MI batters from reaching the target

MI’s start to the chase was scary, as they lost their powerful opening batter Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck in the first over, thanks to top bowling by Omarzai. Naman Dhir, the new batter in, got going as soon as he walked in and scored a quick 10-ball 20 before the Afghan bowler dismissed him in the third over.

Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis then formed a crucial partnership, adding 77 runs in 55 deliveries for the third wicket, with both contributing well. The GT skipper bringing Sai Kishore into the attack worked for the home team as Rohit Sharma walked back to the dugout.

The former MI skipper’s wicket, followed by the Protea middle-order batter’s dismissal, saw the visitors’ momentum being derailed as both Pandya and Tim David walked back cheaply, scoring just 11 runs.

The lower-order batters were dismissed quickly as GT held MI to 162/9 in 20 overs, thereby winning the match by six runs.

