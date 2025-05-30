What happened the last time GT played MI in the playoffs before IPL 2025?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is at the business end, and a blockbuster contest awaits us, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator contest in a few hours from now.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to qualify for the final with a thumping win over the Punjab Kings on Thursday, May 29. The winner of the encounter between GT and MI will then face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

The Gujarat Titans have a significant advantage over the Mumbai Indians, having won five out of their seven encounters so far. They also defeated Mumbai in both their encounters this season and will hope to continue their winning juggernaut against MI.

The two teams have only met once in the playoffs, in Qualifier 2 in 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put GT in to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill looked at his brilliant best right from the outset while opening the batting with Wriddhiman Saha. Gill struck boundaries consistently in the powerplay, sharing a 54-run stand with Saha.

Sai Sudharsan was the next man in, and the southpaw complemented Gill perfectly, taking the back set while the stylish right-handed batter went along in his merry way. It was one of those classical knocks where every shot was defined by class and quality.

He went on to score a magnificent century, hammering the MI bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium. He was joined by Hardik Pandya in the middle, and the all-rounder continued the onslaught with a 13-ball 28.

Akash Madhwal eventually dismissed Gill for 129, which came off just 60 deliveries and was studded with seven fours and 10 sixes. GT eventually went on to post a massive 233 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

For a knockout clash, it was a massive target for the five-time champions, and a quickfire start was imperative. However, MI suffered the worst possible start as Mohammed Shami dismissed both their openers, Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma, in quick succession to reduce them to 21/2. Meanwhile, Cameron Green had to walk off after getting hit on the forearm.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then kept MI in the hunt with a flurry of boundaries. They raced off to 72 before Tilak Varma was dismissed on the final delivery of the powerplay.

Cameron Green came out to rejoin Suryakumar in the middle, but was restricted in his strokeplay due to the hit on the forearm. The latter completed a brilliant half century but couldn't convert it into a big one, departing for a 38-ball 61. His dismissal triggered a collapse.

Mohit Sharma, who just bowled 14 deliveries in his spell, ended with a five-wicket haul as MI capitulated from 155/4 to 171 all out. All the lower-order batters went for glory shots and perished in the process. The Gujarat Titans won by a massive margin of 62 runs to book their place in the final, where they eventually lost to Chennai Super Kings.

