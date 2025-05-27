What happened the last time LSG played RCB before IPL 2025?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final match of the league stage of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). And it's expected to be a high-octane game.

While a victory for RCB will ensure a top-two finish for them, a victory for LSG will force RCB into the tougher route of playing the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

RCB have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, and a win will be a fitting way to finish their league campaign. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only side to have won the IPL title after playing the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, LSG have only pride to play for, and with nothing to lose, they will come out all guns blazing, like they did in their previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans. Over the years, RCB and LSG have squared off in five encounters, with RCB winning three and LSG winning two.

Let us have a look at what happened when the two teams battled it out in their last encounter back in 2024:

It was the 15th match of the tournament, and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and put the visitors in on a Chinnaswamy wicket which looked a bit two-paced from the outset. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul provided a good start, sharing a 53-run stand inside the powerplay.

Rahul was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj followed it up with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal shortly after. De Kock looked in good touch and mixed caution with aggression as strokeplay wasn't that easy. Firstly, it was Marcus Stoinis who gave him support with a 15-ball 24, but the main momentum-changing innings came from the blade of Nicholas Pooran.

The southpaw came in late but made an immediate impact, scoring a 21-ball 40, which included a four and five sixes. Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the 17th over after a well-compiled 81 off 56 deliveries, which included eight fours and five sixes.

LSG lost a couple of quick wickets towards the end, but Pooran’s knock ensured that they reached a competitive score of 181/5 in their 20 overs. For RCB, Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/23 from his four overs.

The run chase started off in a positive manner for RCB, with both openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, looking to score boundaries in the powerplay. They raced to 40 in 4.1 overs, before Kohli was dismissed by Manimaran Siddharth. Faf was dismissed in the very next over.

The run chase could never really flourish as RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green were dismissed by Mayank Yadav’s sheer pace, reducing RCB to 58/4. Rajat Patidar looked in good touch and played some delightful shots, but Mayank had his number at a crucial juncture of the game.

At 103/6, RCB were all but staring down the barrel when Mahipal Lomror ignited the hopes of a stunning comeback with a blistering 13-ball 33, but it was a mountain too steep to climb in the end. RCB were eventually bowled out for 153 in the final over, with Mayank Yadav and Naveen-ul-Haq bagging three and two wickets, respectively.

