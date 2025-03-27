What happened the last time LSG squared off against SRH in Hyderabad before IPL 2025?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to clash in the seventh match of IPL 2025 on Thursday (March 27). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the encounter.

SRH beat the Royals (RR) in their opening match of the season and are currently at the top of the points table. On the contrary, LSG suffered a one-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

The Lucknow Super Giants endured a tough time on the field when they faced the SunRisers in Hyderabad last season. It was the 57th match of IPL 2024 between the two teams at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8, 2024. LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sensational spell of 4-0-12-2 to help his side restrict the Super Giants to a below-par score of 165/5 in 20 overs. After the top order's sedate show, Nicholas Pooran (48*) and Ayush Badoni (55*) played aggressively in the second half of the innings to steer LSG to a respectable total.

Abhishek Sharma (75*) and Travis Head (89*) then went on carnage and smashed the ball all around the park, chasing a target of 166 in just 9.4 overs to stun the LSG contingent. During his 30-ball knock, Head hit eight sixes and as many fours, while Abhishek ended up with six sixes and eight fours during his 28-ball stay at the crease.

The Lucknow franchise released KL Rahul after the conclusion of IPL 2024 and roped in Rishabh Pant as the new captain this season after buying him for a massive sum of ₹27 crore at the mega-auction.

LSG has a good overall record against SRH in IPL

Despite a thumping loss in IPL 2024, LSG has a good overall record while playing against SRH in the lucrative league. Across four matches since their inception in 2022, Super Giants won three games, while SunRisers only have a single victory.

