What happened the last time MI played GT at the Wankhede Stadium before IPL 2025?

It promises to be a mouth-watering contest when the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) later today (May 6) in the 56th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

In a clash between two of the table toppers, a win for either side will go a long way in securing the top two spot in the points table. While the Mumbai Indians currently occupy the third spot with seven wins and four losses, GT have an equal number of points and are in fourth.

Mumbai Indians have been on a roll in the tournament, having won six consecutive matches after a string of losses in the first five encounters. Given how they are playing at the moment, it will be extremely difficult to beat them in their home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Trending

For the Gujarat Titans, it's been their top three who have been in stellar form and have done the bulk of the scoring, and they will be looking for much of the same in the upcoming encounter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two teams have locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium only once before, with the Mumbai Indians beating GT by 27 runs. If history and current form are anything to go by, the five-time champions will definitely start as the favourites for this clash.

This is what happened when MI squared off against GT at the Wankhede Stadium in 2023

The two teams have met only once at the Wankhede Stadium and it came back in 2023. On the back of a splendid century from Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians stormed past GT by 27 runs to register a comprehensive victory.

Ad

It was the Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya who won the toss and put the hosts in. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got MI off to a flyer, sharing a 61-run stand in just a shade over six overs. Both complemented each other shot-for-shot before both openers departed in quick succession off the bowling of Rashid Khan.

Out came Suryakumar Yadav, who took the game by the scruff of the neck and played a stunning knock. He started assessing different parts of the field and the GT bowlers had no answers in front of his onslaught. Souryakumar shared a useful stand with Vishnu Vinod, who scored a vital 30, taking the score to 153 in the 16th over.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SKY went absolutely berserk in the last four overs and smashed Mohit Sharma for 20 runs in the 18th over before taking down Shami in the 19th over, smashing him for 17 runs. The carnage didn't stop there as he completed his century in the final over off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, taking MI’s score to 218.

It was a disastrous start for GT as Akash Madhwal and Jason Behrendorff removed Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya in the first three overs.

Ad

Madhwal then broke the backbone of the Gujarat Titans by breaching the defence of Shubman Gill, and from there on, it was always going to be an uphill task. Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar also departed in quick succession as GT was reduced to 55/5.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There was a brief partnership between David Miller and Rahul Tewatia but GT lost three more wickets in quick time, and the end seemed inevitable. However, Rashid Khan was still out there and displayed his batting prowess to take the game deep. He plundered the MI attack to all corners of the Wankhede Stadium during a scintillating display of batsmanship.

Rashid smoked 10 sixes and three fours during his unbeaten knock of 79, which came off just 32 deliveries. But by then, the match was in MI’s grasp. GT eventually finished on 191 in their allotted 20 overs, handing a comfortable victory to MI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More