What happened the last time MI played SRH in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 6).

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this season. MI are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only three victories in 11 games. In their last game, the bowling unit did well to bundle out KKR for 169. Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each.

Despite the impressive knock from Suryakumar Yadav (56), MI were all-out for 145 and lost by 24 runs.

Meanwhile, SRH are doing well with six wins in 10 appearances and are fourth in the table. Their latest outing saw them post a formidable total of 201 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Nitish Reddy (76*) top-scored for the side and Travis Head (58) and Heinrich Klaasen (42*) were impressive as well. Thereafter, the bowling unit, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41), held their nerve to seal a one-run victory.

As per head-to-head records, Mumbai hold an edge with 12 victories in 22 games against SRH. It has been a close contest in the last five games, with MI winning three of them.

On that note, let's look at the action that transpired in the last IPL game between MI and SRH at Wankhede.

MI secured a dominant victory over SRH at Wankhede in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad clashed in the penultimate league game of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. The home side opted to bowl first in the day game, which initially looked like the right decision.

SRH were off to a strong start with the opening duo of debutant Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. They helped the SunRisers cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay overs and then continued their acceleration.

In just 11 overs, the prolific pair added 100 runs, demonstrating their ball-striking abilities. However, a few overs later, Akash Madhwal broke the 140-run stand by dismissing Sharma (69 off 47). Interestingly, Sharma registered the record for scoring the most runs by a debutant in an IPL innings.

Although Agarwal looked in great touch after his partner's dismissal, Madhwal also sent him to the pavilion in the 17th over. The veteran batter slammed 83 off 46 balls, with eight fours and four sixes.

The rest of the batting unit couldn't provide a final flourish for the visitors, as SRH finished on 200/5. Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/37 for MI.

In response, Mumbai lost Ishan Kishan (14) early in a big chase, courtesy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green were imperious with their timing and positive intent, as MI reached the 50-run mark in less than six overs.

The duo continued their dominance to add a 128-run stand before Rohit (56) was dismissed by Mayank Dagar. Nevertheless, Green looked at his dominating best and justified his high price tag by slamming 100* off 47 balls, with eight fours and as many sixes.

Along with Suryakumar Yadav (25*), he remained unbeaten as MI romped to victory in 18 overs.

