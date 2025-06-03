What happened the last time Punjab Kings played a final before RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. Both teams will have the opportunity to lift their maiden IPL title.

In particular, PBKS topped the points table with nine wins in 14 games. However, they faced a loss in Qualifier 1 against RCB. After securing a convincing win against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, they progressed to the final.

Similarly, Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) emerged as the table-toppers in the 2014 season as well, with 11 wins in 14 games. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 and then beat Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

Unfortunately, the George Bailey-led side lost to KKR in the final as well. On that note's let's take a look at what transpired when PBKS last played an IPL final in 2014.

KKR secured a thrilling victory over PBKS in IPL 2014 final

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2014 final in Bengaluru. Punjab received a major setback as the in-form Virender Sehwag (7) was dismissed in the fourth over. Notably, Sehwag had registered his highest IPL score of 122 in the Qualifier 2 game against CSK.

Sunil Narine went past the defense of skipper George Bailey (1) in another major blow to the Kings. With just 32 runs on the board after the powerplay, Punjab needed a strong partnership to steer them to a respectable score. At this point, Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha came to the team's rescue.

The duo played with positive intent and garnered boundaries in a consistent fashion. They built a sublime 129-run stand, before Vohra (67) was dismissed in the 18th over.

Saha went on to play his finest IPL knock of 115* off 55 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes. As a result, Punjab posted a 199-run total, which looked like a safe score for them. Piyush Chawla bagged two wickets for the Knight Riders.

In response, KKR lost Robin Uthappa (5) early. However, Gambhir (23) and Manish Pandey built a solid 53-run stand to keep the team in good stead.

Yusuf Pathan came at No. 4 and played a brisk knock of 36 off 22, which acted as a major support for Pandey. But, the game turned upside down when KKR lost Shakib Al Hasan (12) and Ryan ten Doeschate (4).

The pressure resulted in Pandey getting dismissed after playing a sublime knock of 94 off 50 balls, with seven fours and six sixes. At this point, KKR required 21 off three overs.

Suryakumar Yadav's (3) dismissal in the 19th over changed the equation to 13 off 10 balls. However, Chawla was up to his task as he slammed 13* off five to win the game for the side with three balls to spare. In particular, his six against Mitchell Johnson is still fresh among KKR fans.

Check out the winning moment below:

Karanveer Singh was the most successful bowler for Punjab, with figures of 4/54 off four overs.

