What happened the last time RCB beat RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will return to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium for an IPL match after almost four years on Sunday, May 14. The Bangalore-based franchise will play an away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at this venue. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Jaipur has been RR's home venue since the first season, but RCB have not played any matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2019 because the IPL did not follow the home-and-away format from 2020 to 2022. Either the matches were played in the UAE or at neutral venues in India.

The last match between RCB and RR in Jaipur happened on April 2, 2019. The Royals won that contest by seven wickets. RCB batted first and scored 158/4, riding on a 41-ball 67 from Parthiv Patel. In reply, Jos Buttler's 59-run knock helped RR reach 164/3 in 19.5 overs.

RCB's last win against RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium came on April 23, 2012. Daniel Vettori was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in that match, while Rahul Dravid led the home side.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and asked RCB to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rahul Dravid won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match in 2012. Interestingly, RCB used Virat Kohli and TM Dilshan as openers for that game even though they had Chris Gayle in the lineup. Kohli departed to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs off 16 balls.

Dilshan played one of the best knocks of his IPL career in that contest. He came out to open the batting and remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 76 runs off 58 balls. Mayank Agarwal and Gayle batted at number three and four, but they could not impress much, losing their wickets to Brad Hogg with scores of 15 and 4, respectively.

AB de Villiers provided a fine finish to RCB's innings, whacking 59 runs off just 23 deliveries. The South African star hit three fours and five sixes to guide RCB to 189/3 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Dravid smashed a 50 for Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, but RCB won the match

Chasing 190 for a win on home soil, the Rajasthan Royals started decently, with captain Rahul Dravid and his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane adding 56 runs for the first wicket. Dravid held one end and scored 58 runs off 42 deliveries, hitting eight fours.

None of the other RR batters could cross the 20-run mark as the home side finished with 143/7 in their 20 overs. Owais Shah was the only RR batter to hit a six in the innings. He hit one six in his 15-ball 10 cameo.

KP Appanna emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The uncapped spinner bowled a match-winning spell of 4/19, dismissing Dravid, Rahane, Shreevats Goswami and Shah.

Here is a summary of the scorecard of the match between RCB and RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 23, 2012.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/3 (TM Dilshan 76*, Brad Hogg 2/39) beat Rajasthan Royals 143/7 (Rahul Dravid 58, KP Appanna 4/19) by 46 runs.

