What happened the last time RR played RCB in Jaipur before IPL 2025?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 28 of IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be the first game of this season at this venue, with the Royals playing in Guwahati for their first two home fixtures.

RR have secured two victories in five games and are seventh on the points table. In their last outing, they were handed a 58-run drubbing by the Gujarat Titans. After conceding 217, the Sanju Samson-led side were all out for 159.

Meanwhile, RCB are fifth in the standings with three wins in five games. They could post only a below-par total of 163 in their last game against the Delhi Capitals, and failed to defend the score.

Before RR and RCB lock horns in Jaipur, let's look at what happened in their last meeting at this venue.

RR cruised to a dominating victory against RCB last year

The last clash between RR and RCB in Jaipur took place in Match 19 of IPL 2024. RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis provided a solid start to the side, as they looked comfortable in scoring boundaries against Trent Boult and Nandre Burger.

Although the duo had garnered 42 runs off the first four overs, R Ashwin conceded only three runs in the fifth. Avesh Khan then gave away eight runs, as RCB ended the powerplay on 53/0.

After a couple of slow-paced overs, Du Plessis launched an attack against Trent Boult and hit him for two sixes in the ninth over. Kohli reached his fifty off 39 balls by hitting a six against Riyan Parag in the 11th over.

Although Kohli increased the team's tempo, Yuzvendra Chahal invited Faf du Plessis to flash his blade at a widish ball in the 14th over. The move resulted in the South African getting dismissed for a well-compiled 44 off 33 balls.

Burger went through the gates to dismiss Glenn Maxwell for 1 in the subsequent over. Undeterred by the dismissal, Virat Kohli looked in good touch, hitting three boundaries in the subsequent over against Avesh. The Impact Player, Saurav Chauhan, couldn't do much damage, scoring 9 off 6, before getting dismissed by Chahal.

Nevertheless, Kohli continued the team's momentum and brought up his century off 67 balls in the penultimate over. The veteran batter hit three boundaries against Avesh in the 20th over, helping RCB to post a 183-run total. Kohli remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes. Chahal was the most successful bowler for RR with figures of 2/34 off four overs.

RCB struck gold in the first over, with Reece Topley inducing an edge of Yashasvi Jaiswal (0). Coming in at No. 3, captain Sanju Samson hit two boundaries against Yash Dayal to bring back the team's confidence.

Jos Buttler got into the act in the fifth over, notching two fours against Dayal. The Englishman took out 20 runs from Mayank Dagar's over to end the powerplay at 54/1 for the home side.

The eighth over bowled by Himanshu Sharma saw Samson adopt an aggressive approach as he hit a four on the second ball. Two balls later, he tried to pull the short ball towards the deep mid-wicket. Kohli threw himself at the ball, but could not complete the catch, and the ball ran away to the boundary.

The 10th over saw Jos Buttler completing his half century off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Samson reached the 50-run mark off 33 balls with a sensational inside-out shot in the subsequent over.

The duo had already made short work of the chase before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Samson in the 15th over. The RR captain slammed 69 off 42 balls and put the side in a comfortable position, with 30 needed off the last five overs.

Although Riyan Parag (4) and Dhruv Jurel (2) were dismissed in quick succession, Buttler kept the team in good stead.

With one needed off the final over, Buttler launched a six towards the deep mid-wicket to bring up his century off 58 balls and close out the game. His innings comprised nine fours and four sixes.

