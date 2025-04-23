What happened the last time SRH played MI in Hyderabad before IPL 2025?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This will be the second time that these sides square off this season.

Ad

MI clinched a win when they met at Wankhede in Mumbai earlier this season. But the last time these two sides met in Hyderabad before today was in IPL 2024, where the home side emerged victorious in a high-scoring game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Put in to bat first, SRH got off to a flier as Mayank Agarwal (11 off 13) and Travis Head (62 off 24) added 45 runs in 4.1 overs for the opening stand. The Aussie was on fire and was brilliantly supported by Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) as the duo piled up runs.

After the top order’s heroics, Aiden Markram (42 off 28) and Heinrich Klaasen (80 off 34) took the game deep and hit the opposition bowlers all around the ground. Courtesy of their batting masterclass, SRH put up 277/3 in their allotted 20-over quota, which was then the highest innings total in IPL history.

Ad

The 277-run mark has since been breached twice, both by SRH - 287 v Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 and 286 v Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Flood of records and runs followed in second innings, but MI fell short in chase

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first innings saw several records being broken, a list that could take a very long time to compile, but MI’s chase too saw new records being scripted in the tournament’s history.

While three of the four SRH batters scored half-centuries, that wasn’t quite the case with MI. Though the visitors kept hitting big runs and found the gaps regularly, they also kept losing wickets at frequent intervals as the SRH bowlers did their bit.

Ad

The five-time champions eventually got to 246/5 at the end of their innings as SRH clinched a 31-run win. Tilak Varma was the top run-scorer for the Men in Blue and Gold as he hit a 34-ball 64, followed by Tim David, who remained unbeaten, scoring 42 off 22.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers and recorded the best figures among his teammates, finishing with 2/35 in four overs.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More