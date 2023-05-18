The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the latter's home turf in Hyderabad. It is a crucial game for RCB as a win will take them to 14 points, making them comfortable ahead of their last league game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

As for the Sunrisers, they are already out of contention for the playoffs and will be playing for pride. The Aiden Markram-led side have had a poor run in the tournament, winning just four out of their 12 games, but will be looking to put a dent on RCB's campaign as well.

The last time these two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

It was the 11th game of the season and it was RCB, led by Virat Kohli, who won the toss and opted to bowl first. This was also the game where IPL got its youngest debutant, Prayas Ray Barman, who represented RCB.

SRH started in a brilliant fashion, making 59 runs without losing any wickets in the powerplay. Openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner tormented RCB, sharing a partnership worth 185 runs. Both notched up centuries as RCB's bowlers had no answers to the questions they asked.

Bairstow made 114 off just 56 deliveries while Warner smashed 100 off 55 balls as SRH ended with a total of 231 runs for the loss of two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal was the only wicket-taker while another wicket fell in the form of a run-out.

In response, RCB got off to a terrible start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay including those of AB de Villers and Shimron Hetmyer. Immediately after the powerplay, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Virat Kohli which put Hyderabad in complete control.

Colin de Grandhomme and Barman showed some fight but RCB were eventually bowled out for 113, conceding the game by 118 runs, which is still one of the biggest defeats in their history. Mohammad Nabi ended with figures of 4-11 in his quota of four overs while Sandeep Sharma picked up three wickets.

Post the game, skipper Kohi described the loss as one of RCB's worst ever. Jonny Bairstow was named the Player of the Match for his sensational innings.

