What happened to U-19 captains after Virat Kohli?

Earlier, for getting into the Indian team, a cricketer had to go through the long process of impressing at the club level, getting selected to the state Ranji squad and toiling hard for many years in the domestic circuit to get a chance in the Indian team. In most of these cases, the opportunity would turn out to be for a short time and if the player could not capitalize on it, he might have to start it all over again.

However, the time has changed now as the youngsters are getting to showcase their talent simultaneously on platforms such as the IPL, Ranji Trophy, and the U-19 squad.

After Virat Kohli's phenomenal rise as a cricket player after leading the U-19 India squad to victory, many players have graduated to the senior squad. Such is the importance given to the U-19 squad that one of India's best batsman, Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the coach of the U-19 squad. There is always a hype going around the captain of the team in the U-19 World Cup after Virat's success from the same level.

While some have been successful, the others are still toiling in the domestic circuit and the latest entrant could emulate Virat Kohli too. Find out more about U-19 players after Virat Kohli who led India in the U-19 World Cup.

# ASHOK MENARIA - 2010 WORLD CUP

Menaria was not able to reach his expectations

Although Virat Kohli was still a budding cricketer with the Indian team in 2010, the U-19 team for the World Cup that year was expected to repeat the heroics of their predecessors. Ashok Menaria, the talented middle-order batting all-rounder from Rajasthan was considered as an India prospect when he was selected as the captain.

Though he was impressive in the beginning, Menaria was not able to fulfill his potential in the later games. He wasn't up to the mark in the IPL where he represented his home franchise Rajasthan Royals. India needed a player like him for the future during that time but Menaria did not turn out to be the player he was expected to be. He is still playing in the domestic level and he can still make comeback through the IPL.

