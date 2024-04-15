What is Travis Head's IPL salary? List of franchises he has played for and prices over the years

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head carved apart the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling unit in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Head scored 102 runs off 41 deliveries at a strike rate of 248.78. His innings comprised nine fours and eight sixes, as it guided SRH to a brilliant start in the Southern Derby.

Travis Head unleashed the carnage against his former franchise, whom he represented for two years from 2016 to 2017. That particular stint with RCB was his previous and only stint in the IPL before he made a comeback in the ongoing season.

The Australian international went unsold in the 2023 auction, but following his heroics for the national team, which included a memorable 2023 ODI World Cup in India, his demand considerably went up. He had prominent suitors in the 2024 mini-auction in the form of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Both franchises were involved in an intense bidding war, but it was the Orange Army that won the battle, acquiring the explosive southpaw for ₹6.80 crore.

Travis Head was not part of the playing XI for the franchise's season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, it was not long until he came in Pat Cummins' plans. He made his SRH debut in the memorable high-scoring encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring a blistering 62 runs off 24 deliveries, and he has not turned back since then.

RCB roped in Travis Head for ₹50 lakhs at the IPL 2016 auction

Travis Head was part of the RCB squad that made it to the final of the 2016 edition after being acquired for ₹50 lakhs. He was involved with the franchise for the subsequent season as well before being released. Overall, he made 10 appearances for RCB, scoring 205 runs at an average of 29.29 and a strike rate of 138.51.

He was also part of the Deli Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals contingent) in the 2013 season after being roped in for ₹30 lakhs. However, he failed to make a single appearance that season and ended up on the released players list.

