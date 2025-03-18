When Albie Morkel smashed 28 runs off a Virat Kohli over in CSK vs RCB match [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Albie Morkel once smashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli for 28 runs in an over in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams were up against each other in Chennai during the 2012 season.

Batting first, RCB posted an impressive total of 205/8 on the board, with contributions from Mayank Agarwal (45), Chris Gayle (68), and Virat Kohli (57). Coming to the run chase, it looked like RCB were in control, as CSK needed 43 runs off the last two overs, with Albie Morkel and Dwayne Bravo at the crease.

Kohli came on to bowl the penultimate over, which completely changed the course of the game. On the first ball, Morkel scored a boundary off an inside edge. The very next ball, he delivered a six into the stands. The third ball produced another boundary off a thick outside edge, with luck favoring Morkel on the night.

Things continued to get worse for Virat Kohli and RCB as Morkel smashed another six off the fourth ball. He picked up a couple of runs off the fifth delivery and ended the over with another massive six, thus plundering 28 runs off the over, leaving Kohli and RCB in absolute disbelief.

Eventually, CSK went on to chase down the target and win the game off the final delivery with five wickets to spare. This remains one of the most iconic run chases in IPL history.

Watch the video where Albie Morkel smashed Kohli for 28 runs in an over in the 2012 IPL clash between CSK and RCB here:

Virat Kohli to play 18th season for RCB in IPL 2025

While Albie Morkel last played in the IPL in 2016, Virat Kohli continues to be a part of RCB and the league. He is set to represent the franchise for the 18th straight season in IPL 2025. Kohli has been with RCB since 2008 and is the only player to play all editions for one franchise.

He was retained for a whopping ₹21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Last season, he was in great touch as he scored 741 runs from 15 innings and won the Orange Cap.

RCB will play the opening match of IPL 2025 and take on defending champions KKR at the Eden Gardens on March 22. They will hope for Kohli to carry on from where he left last year as they aim for a maiden IPL title.

