"It's all about media and social media" - When Ashish Nehra opened up about his viral picture with Virat Kohli

A few years back a picture of Indian batting legend Virat Kohli from his school days went viral on social media platforms. In the picture, he is seen receiving an award from ex-India pacer Ashish Nehra. The former India captain's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is also seen in the picture.

Ad

During the IPL 2016 edition, Nehra opened up on his viral picture with Kohli and opined that the image became famous only because of the latter's achievements in the game. He commented (as quoted by Hindustan Times):

"I’m not on social media but that picture has become popular now because where Virat Kohli is today. Otherwise it was just a picture on the wall and nobody would have admired it. Now that picture belongs to Virat Kohli."

Ad

Trending

Nehra added in the 2016 interview that when the picture was clicked, nobody talked about it. He said:

"This picture was taken some 13 years back. When I was playing in 2009-11, Virat was also playing. Then nobody talked about that picture. It’s all about media and social media."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While sharing his thoughts about the viral picture with Kohli, the 45-year-old also explained why he doesn't like media attention. Nehra commented:

“I hardly talk to the media. I believe there is a word called responsibility that the media doesn’t remember. I know every bowler is different, every batsman is different, and every human being is different."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Delhi cricketer represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2016. With his left-arm seam bowling, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 22.11 and an economy rate of 7.65.

When Virat Kohli paid tribute to Ashish Nehra ahead of his last international match

Nehra had a stop-start international career, which was frequently marred by injuries. He quit international cricket after a T20I against New Zealand in November 2017 at his home ground in Delhi. Ahead of his last international match, Kohli paid rich tribute to the left-arm seamer and said (as quoted by India TV):

Ad

"Nineteen years as a fast bowler is a great achievement. One of the smartest guys I've played with always loves helping youngsters. He is someone who knew what to do in specific situations. Sad to see him go but it is happening at his home ground."

Having made his debut in 1999, Nehra represented India in 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is. He picked up 44 wickets in Test matches at an average of 42.40. In one-dayers, he claimed 157 scalps at an average of 31.72. Nehra also picked up 34 scalps in T20Is at an economy rate of 7.73. His finest moment came when he claimed 6-23 in the 2003 ODI World Cup match against England in Durban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news