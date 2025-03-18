When Chris Lynn pulled off a spectacular boundary catch in RCB vs KKR match [Watch]

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Chris Lynn clinched one of the most stunning catches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the 2014 season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Sharjah.

In the final stages of the run-chase, when RCB needed six runs off three deliveries, the Australian international made up for an initial misjudgment with some serious athletic prowess. Stationed at deep mid-wicket, Lynn had to deal with the ball approaching him after AB de Villiers slogged a length delivery by KKR pacer R Vinay Kumar.

Lynn slipped and slumped to the ground while tracking the ball's trajectory, and did not have enough time to stand up and readjust his position. Realizing that the ball could go beyond him, he leaped while on his knees to pluck the ball out of thin air, just as it was about to cross the ropes.

Lynn also ran the risk of his momentum potentially forcing contact with the boundary rope. However, he was careful while landing, ensuring that the catch was clean, and taking KKR on the brink of a famous win out of nowhere.

Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

Albie Morkel failed to record six runs off the final two deliveries as Vinay Kumar closed out the final over to hand KKR a narrow two-run win.

Chris Lynn was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round exploits

Apart from his match-winning catch, Lynn had starred with the bat in the first innings too. The right-handed batter smashed 45 runs off 31 deliveries after coming into bat when KKR were under trouble at 10-2 in the second over.

In the second innings, he had also taken the catch to send back Parthiv Patel in the ninth over off Vinay Kumar's bowling.

"I felt it was a well connected shot and it was a tough catch to take at that moment. I would have taken it comfortably had I stayed on my feet, I slipped a bit, but I clutched on to it at the last moment. I tried my best not to touch the boundary ropes and I am happy I could catch that one," Lynn said of his catch to iplt20.com

"The catch was unbelievable and Chris deserved the man of the match for that catch," then-KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir said during the post-match presentation (via ESPN Cricinfo).

The catch in question has gained a cult following as the years have passed. The stunning take proved to be a season-defining moment for KKR as well since it brought them back to winning ways. Although they had a meek UAE leg, they found their rhythm in the second leg in India, eventually going on to win the title for the second time.

