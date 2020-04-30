When ICC submitted to Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma's trolling
- ICC's submission comes one month after a hilarious jibe by Rohit Sharma, where he trolled an ICC Twitter post.
- The ICC made amends and rectified its stance on Rohit Sharma's 33rd birthday by terming him a 'master puller'.
Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma's well-directed jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month has been responded to by the latter with subtle and careful acknowledgement. On Sharma's 33rd birthday, ICC released a post celebrating the 'Hitman' as the master of the pull shot, displaying four different styles of him hitting a pull shot.
ICC's submission comes one month after a hilarious jibe by the Indian cricket team opener at an ICC Twitter post. On March 22, ICC released a post containing pictures of Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Sir Vivian Richards and Herschelle Gibbs playing a pull shot. Through the post, ICC asked,
"Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?" ICC posted on Twitter.
Rohit Sharma took a dig at the apex cricketing body by counter-questioning via a funny tweet. He asked ICC whether they missed out on a player in this post, slyly referring to himself.
"Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess," Rohit Sharma replied.
As fans around the world enjoyed the cheeky trolling, ICC made amends and rectified its stance by terming the Indian cricket team vice-captain as a master puller on his 33rd birthday. Along with his stupendous international record, ICC made sure they celebrated Rohit Sharma's genius in a way that would not spark another reaction from the player.
"364 international appearances, 14,029 runs, 39 centuries... Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot."
Wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday
Wishes poured in from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity on Sharma's 33rd birthday. The BCCI, Mumbai Indians, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and many more stars sent their heartfelt wishes to the Indian cricket team vice-captain.
Sharma has been in fine form, especially in ICC tournaments. He ended the 2019 Cricket World Cup as the highest run-getter, winning the 'Golden Bat' award in the process. He hit five centuries at the competition before the Indian cricket team bowed out against New Zealand in the semi-final.