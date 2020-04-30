When ICC submitted to Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma's trolling

Rohit Sharma trolled the ICC over a tweet they shared featuring some of the greatest players of the pull shot

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma's well-directed jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month has been responded to by the latter with subtle and careful acknowledgement. On Sharma's 33rd birthday, ICC released a post celebrating the 'Hitman' as the master of the pull shot, displaying four different styles of him hitting a pull shot.

ICC's submission comes one month after a hilarious jibe by the Indian cricket team opener at an ICC Twitter post. On March 22, ICC released a post containing pictures of Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Sir Vivian Richards and Herschelle Gibbs playing a pull shot. Through the post, ICC asked,

"Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?" ICC posted on Twitter.

Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TAXf8rr3el — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

Rohit Sharma took a dig at the apex cricketing body by counter-questioning via a funny tweet. He asked ICC whether they missed out on a player in this post, slyly referring to himself.

"Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess," Rohit Sharma replied.

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

As fans around the world enjoyed the cheeky trolling, ICC made amends and rectified its stance by terming the Indian cricket team vice-captain as a master puller on his 33rd birthday. Along with his stupendous international record, ICC made sure they celebrated Rohit Sharma's genius in a way that would not spark another reaction from the player.

"364 international appearances, 14,029 runs, 39 centuries... Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot."

👕 364 international appearances

🏏 14,029 runs

🙌 39 centuries



Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday

Rohit Sharma has the highest ODI score of 264* to his name

Wishes poured in from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity on Sharma's 33rd birthday. The BCCI, Mumbai Indians, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and many more stars sent their heartfelt wishes to the Indian cricket team vice-captain.

Sharma has been in fine form, especially in ICC tournaments. He ended the 2019 Cricket World Cup as the highest run-getter, winning the 'Golden Bat' award in the process. He hit five centuries at the competition before the Indian cricket team bowed out against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Happy Birthday, Hitman 🎂🍰



On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata 💪💪#HappyBirthdayRohit — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

For the Hitman, 200 is the new 100. We look back at three of Rohit Sharma’s most epic innings!



Which moment from Rohit Sharma's unbelievable ODI career stands out for you? 🤔#Rohitsharma #Hitman #Mumbaiindians #indiancricketteam #Cricket #Happybirthday pic.twitter.com/cIbXKUZW6s — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) April 30, 2020

As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies🏆💙



Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay 🎂#HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020

Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRo45 bro, hope you have a great year full of happiness, fun and good health 🎉 🤗 pic.twitter.com/llp859KOff — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 bhai. Hope you have a wonderful day with your family. Best wishes. 🥳💯 pic.twitter.com/iLmzEU5YoP — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 30, 2020

Keep entertaining us with your fireworks, Hitman! 🎇🔥



Happy birthday, @ImRo45 🎂



P.S. Just not against us. pic.twitter.com/sexgkFXxnu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2020

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday partner @ImRo45, hope you keep striking the ball out of the ground as clean as a shooting star 😉😎 pic.twitter.com/i5CRiPk815 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

With Rohit Sharma celebrating his 33rd birthday today, let's rewind to 2016 when he whacked an unbeaten 171 at the WACA. pic.twitter.com/dv7PpvAcD9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2020