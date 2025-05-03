When KL Rahul picked Virat Kohli for a therapy session and explained why during Koffee with Karan episode [Watch]

Indian and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul picked Virat Kohli for a therapy session during his appearance on an earlier episode of Koffee with Karan. Rahul had appeared along with Indian teammate Hardik Pandya on the show in the past.
KL Rahul was asked about one sports star or celebrity he would send for a therapy session. Rahul picked Virat and explained the reasoning behind the choice.
"I think Virat. He needs to calm down. I keep telling him. He's never had a holiday mode. He's always like work work work," Rahul said.
Further, Rahul also named Virat when asked who the prankster and the most romantic in the Indian team is. When asked about the better captain between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Rahul picked Dhoni for his achievements. However, when asked about who the better batter between Virat and Sachin Tendulkar is, he picked Virat.
Watch the conversation on the episode in a video clip posted by a user on Instagram below -
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are leading run-scores for their respective teams in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the leading run-scorers for their respective teams in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rahul has scored 371 runs from nine innings for Delhi Capitals at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 93.
Virat Kohli, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has scored 443 runs from 10 innings so far at an average of 63.28 and a strike-rate of 138.87 with six half-centuries, all of which have come in a winning cause this season.
At the moment, Delhi are placed fifth on the table with six wins and four defeats from 10 games with 12 points. On the other hand, RCB are in the second position with seven wins and three defeats from 10 games, gathering 14 points.
DC next play SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 5, while RCB are up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 3. Both the teams will be looking to make the playoffs and finish in the top two.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS