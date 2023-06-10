When MS Dhoni scored a century under Mahela Jayawardene's captaincy at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

On this day in 2007, MS Dhoni played one of the best innings of his career at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He smashed 139* off 97 for Asia XI in an Afro-Asia Cup match against Africa XI.

Dhoni has had a special connection with the city of Chennai even before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came into existence. CSK joined IPL in 2008 and submitted the biggest bid in the inaugural auction to rope in the-then Indian captain, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni took the field for Asia XI in a three-match series against Africa XI. The final ODI of that series took place in Chennai on June 10, 2007.

Players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played for Asia XI, whereas the Africa XI comprised players from South Africa and Zimbabwe. Asia XI dominated the series and won by 3-0. Dhoni won the Man of the Match award in the final match of the series.

Talking about the third match between Asia XI and Africa XI, Asia XI captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat first. Africa XI started well and reduced the Asian team to 72/5 in the 17th over.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Yousuf and Yuvraj Singh were back in the hut when MS Dhoni walked out at number seven and joined Jayawardene in the middle.

MS Dhoni stitched up a 228-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mahela Jayawardene

It is rare to see a 200-run stand for the sixth wicket in a 50-over match. But the Indo-Sri Lankan duo of Dhoni and Jayawardene destroyed the Africa XI bowling lineup that day by stitching a stand of 228 runs. They took the team's total from 72/5 to 290/6.

Both batters completed their centuries. While Mahela Jayawardene lost his wicket to Morne Morkel after scoring 107 off 106 balls, Dhoni remained not out till the end with a 97-ball 139 to his name. Dhoni's whirlwind knock consisted of 15 fours and five sixes, and batted at an excellent strike rate of 143.29.

Jayawardene was back in the dressing room when Asia XI were 10 runs away from the 300-run mark. MS Dhoni accelerated then and added 41 runs with tailenders Mashrafe Mortaza, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Rafique.

Asia XI finished with 331/8 on the board in 50 overs. In reply, Africa XI crossed the 300-run mark, riding on captain Justin Kemp's 86. However, they lost the match by 13 runs in the end. Mohammad Rafique bagged four wickets for Asia XI.

Chennai Super Kings reminded fans about MS Dhoni's special performance at Chepauk

Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings uploaded a special post on Instagram earlier today, reminding fans about his 139-run knock for Asia XI. Captioning the post, CSK wrote:

"At Anbuden, For Asia! 💯⏪ #AndhaNaalGnyabagam of Thala’s Tonk of 1️⃣3️⃣9️⃣*"

Afro-Asia Cup has not taken place since 2007. There were reports of the tournament returning in 2023, but there has been no official update from ICC or ACC regarding the same.

