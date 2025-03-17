When MS Dhoni smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for a six out of Chinnaswamy Stadium in RCB vs RPSG match [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni hammered Yuzvendra Chahal for a massive six in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 season. The match was being played between the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RPSG were batting first and managed to score 161/8 from their 20 overs. Chahal came on to bowl the 14th over of the innings. He had given away only five runs until the last delivery of the over. With pressure building, MS Dhoni decided to take the attack on the final delivery, using his feet and stepping out of the crease to smack him for a humongous six over long on.

It was a length ball which he picked beautifully, smashing the bones out of the delivery. His thumping six landed out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium and on the roof, getting the fans and commentators excited alike.

MS Dhoni was eventually dismissed for 28 runs off 25 balls. However, RPSG restricted the home team to 134/9, winning by 27 runs in the end.

Watch the roof-smashing six by Dhoni against Chahal in a video posted by a user social media platform Instagram below -

MS Dhoni has the fourth-most sixes in IPL history

MS Dhoni has been associated with six-hitting all through his career, even in the IPL. The former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has smashed a large number of sixes in his IPL career.

With 252 sixes from 264 games, he is the fourth-highest six-hitter in IPL history. Dhoni is behind Virat Kohli (272 sixes), Rohit Sharma (280 sixes), and Chris Gayle (357 sixes) on the list.

As for IPL 2025, Dhoni will once again be seen donning the yellow jersey for CSK. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore.

However, he will not lead the side, with Ruturaj Gaikwad having taken over as captain in the 2024 season. Nonetheless, Dhoni will continue to play a key role for CSK not just with the bat but also with his presence on and off the field.

