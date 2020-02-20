When Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders on the virtue of boundary count

Rajasthan Royals' Shane Watson and Steve Smith celebrating the closest of wins

The Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the most dramatic finishes over the years. But the one that tops the list of drama and suspense is from IPL 7, when the tournament was held in United Arab Emirates due to the 2014 General Elections in India.

It was a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi when both the game as well as the Super Over ended in a tie. It was then that the winner had to be decided by virtue of a higher boundary count. Rajasthan had more boundaries and won the game.

At the end of the game, KKR chased down the target of 152, which led to a Super Over. But both the sides scored 11 runs each in the Super Over and it was a tie once again. It was then that the boundaries scored by each team were calculated.

Winning a Super Over on boundary count? @stevesmith49 did it before Jos, Ben & Jofra. 😎



Throwback to this amazing game in 2014. 👌#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/7eA079I9vH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 20, 2020

The Super Over saw Shakib al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Manish Pandey together scoring the 11 runs. Rajasthan Royals sent Shane Watson and Steve Smith to chase it down. The equation came down to three runs needed off the last ball; but they could manage only two. The Royals suddenly seem to have recalled this nail-biting clash and took to Twitter to remind the fans as well.

