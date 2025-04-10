When Virat Kohli was run out on 99 off the last ball in DD vs RCB match from IPL 2013 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has scored IPL centuries for fun in his illustrious career. While his league-leading eight centuries are incredible, the champion batter is unlucky not to have nine three-figure scores.

Back in 2013, when Kohli was RCB's captain, he missed out on a century by one run off the final ball of the innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC), then known as the Delhi Daredevils (DD). Playing in his home ground in Delhi, the right-hander walked in with RCB in early trouble at the fall of Chris Gayle's wicket after two overs.

However, the 36-year-old was in the zone from the get-go, reaching 98 off 57 deliveries with one ball left in RCB's innings. With the crowd cheering for their hometown hero to reach his maiden IPL century, the RCB skipper got run out for 99 in the final delivery.

Kohli drove a fullish ball from Umesh Yadav to deep point and sprinted to complete a second run. Yet, an excellent throw from Ben Rohrer to the wicket-keeper Kedhar Jadhav had Kohli comfortably short of his ground.

You can watch the clip of Kohli falling agonizingly short of a maiden IPL century here.

Despite falling short of the milestone, his 99 helped RCB post a formidable 183/4 in their 20 overs. The total proved to be just enough as they held DD to 179/7 in 20 overs to win by four runs.

Virat Kohli's RCB take on DC in search of their first home win in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli and RCB take on DC in a battle of two in-form teams at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10. While RCB has started their IPL 2025 season strong with three wins in four outings, DC are the lone unbeaten side of the competition. They have won all three games thus far to be placed second on the points table.

Despite the stellar record to begin the season, RCB will be wary of their past woes in home conditions. Their only defeat this year has also come at home in a hard-fought battle against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT).

Meanwhile, Kohli has started the season strong with 164 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of almost 144 in four matches. His two half-centuries in the away games against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) helped RCB pull off two of their most impressive wins this season.

The veteran batter has historically produced the goods against DC, with over 1,000 runs at a stellar average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 134.99 in 29 games.

