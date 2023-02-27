Where will IPL tickets be available?

IPL tickets will likely go on sale after the Border-Gavaskar Test series ends. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 31 with a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For the first time in four years, the IPL will return to its home-and-away format for league-stage matches. Each team will play seven home matches and seven away games in the first round of IPL 2023.

There will be 70 league-stage matches in IPL 2023. The BCCI has also planned 18 double-headers, where four teams will be in action on the same day.

Ten cities, namely Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mohali, Dharamsala, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Hyderabad will play host to this year's IPL matches. Fans across the nation have been waiting for details about IPL tickets.

Where to buy IPL tickets?

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the first match of IPL 2023 (Image: IPLT20.com)

IPL tickets will be available on IPLT20.com and other ticketing partners of the franchises. The full list of websites where the tickets will be available has not yet been revealed, but the teams should make the announcements soon.

Hundred per cent seating capacity is expected for all venues. This year, two stadiums, namely the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, will make their IPL debuts.

The Border-Gavaskar Test series is currently underway in India, with the last two Tests of the India vs. Australia series scheduled to take place in Indore and Ahmedabad. After the remaining two Tests, India and Australia will compete in a three-match ODI series.

It remains to be seen if IPL ticket sales will begin after the Border-Gavaskar Test series on March 15 or after the ODI series on March 23.

