When Yuvraj Singh smartly ran out MS Dhoni to help SRH win by 4 runs vs RPSG [Watch]

Yuvraj Singh's smart fielding efforts helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) eke out a thrilling four-run win over MS Dhoni's Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) in the 40th match of the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pune failed to chase down a 138-run target at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on May 10, 2016.

SRH pacer Ashish Nehra was tasked with defending 14 runs off the final over with Dhoni (22*) and Thisara Perera (16*) at the crease. Perera perished on the third ball of the over, getting caught at extra cover while attempting a big hit.

However, Dhoni swung the pendulum in his team's favor by sending the subsequent delivery over the fence for a six. The equation came down to six needed off the final two balls.

Nehra bowled a short-pitched delivery on the off-stump. Dhoni went for the pull shot but ended up getting a top edge. The ball went towards Barinder Sran at short third-man.

Dhoni completed a single and sprinted back for a second. Yuvraj ran towards the stumps from backward point, collected the throw from Sran and broke the stumps to run the swashbuckling batter out.

Here's a video of the thrilling over and MS Dhoni's run-out:

Nehra dismissed Adam Zampa for a duck in the last ball and SRH completed a stunning four-run victory. Dhoni was RPSG's second-highest run-getter in the match, scoring 30 runs off 20 balls.

MS Dhoni will play under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni will return to the cricket field with the upcoming IPL 2025, where he will play under opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy. Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy reins to Gaikwad prior to IPL 2024.

The five-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs in the edition, finishing fifth on the points table with seven wins from 14 outings. While Dhoni didn't face a lot of balls during the seasons, he still entertained fans with his explosive cameos.

The 43-year-old scored 161 runs from just 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.54. The new IPL retention rules allowed CSK to retain the former captain at ₹4 crore as an uncapped player.

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of IPL 2025. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

