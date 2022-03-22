"Whether I play for 10 lakhs or 10.75 crores, it doesn't really matter"- Harshal Patel ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel says that his price tag doesn't matter and that he is only concerned about the execution of his skillset on the field.

Harshal was re-signed by RCB at last month's IPL 2022 mega auction for a ₹10.5 crore paycheck after last year's outstanding run, for which he won the Purple Cap.

The Haryana pacer recently joined RCB's training camp to begin preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

While speaking in a video uploaded by RCB's official Instagram handle, Harshal said the high price tag wasn't going to distract him from his original game plan:

"I am going to play exactly the same way I played last year, whether I play for 10 lakhs or 10.75 crores. It doesn't really matter. No new skills, all I really hope for is (that) I am more precise in my execution, I am more tight in my execution and if I do that then I'll be very happy. What I bowl is what I know and that's not going to change."

On his preparations to counter batting-friendly tracks in this year's IPL, Harshal Patel said:

"But what will change is how you adapt to these conditions. How do you package your six balls? Because if I am playing in Chennai I'll bowl more slower balls; if I am playing in these batting-friendly bouncy pitches, I am going to package my overs a bit differently. It's just about adapting to conditions and adapting to the opposition. I feel that any good player should be able to do that."

RCB will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be competing in Group B of IPL 2022, alongside the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will kick off their 2022 IPL campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is RCB's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 3: Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Steffi