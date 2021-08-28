Which bowler bowled the fastest ball in the IPL?

Records are meant to be broken and South African quick Anrich Nortje did just that when he turned out for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in IPL history. His delivery clocked 156.2 kmph against Rajasthan Royals on October 14. The fastest ball ever bowled in the IPL was dispatched for a boundary by Royals' opener Jos Buttler. He scooped up the ball for four.

Nortje also became the only bowler in IPL history to clock 150+ kmph speeds thrice. His previous fastest delivery was 154.74 kmph and 153.72 kmph.

Top five bowlers with the fastest deliveries in IPL history

Here's a quick look at the top five bowlers who have bowled the fastest deliveries over the years.

Bowler IPL team Speed (kmph) Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 156.22 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 155.21 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 154.74 Dale Steyn Deccan Chargers (Defunct) 154.40 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 154.23

Prior to Nortje cranking up the pace and hitting astonishing numbers on the speed gun, it was Dale Steyn who held the record when he played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2012.

Speaking about his fastest delivery, Nortje reckoned he had no idea he had hit that pace. As per a Hindustan Times report, he said:

“Really? No idea. Hearing it for the first time,” Nortje replied after the match on being asked about his record-breaking delivery. “[I’ve] been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results. Buttler played them really well. Maybe I was a touch too full. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. Maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery. Stuck to my strength and paid off. Didn’t expect the second ramp.

He added:

“Luckily I stuck to it. We’ve got a good coach in Ryan. Lovely working with KG. Tushar has been working in the nets. Enjoying my experience with them. Doesn’t look like it but it’s nerve-wracking. Better to be on the field than on the other side.”

Nortje’s achievement was noticed by came to the notice of a legendary pacer, one of the fastest of his era, Brett Lee. The former Australian speedster tweeted appreciating Nortje’s efforts. “Seriously good heat from @AnrichNortje02 156.2kmph,” his tweet read.

