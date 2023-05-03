Who is Akash Madhwal? All you need to know about Mumbai Indians’ new fast bowler 

Mumbai Indians handed Akash Madhwal his IPL debut ahead of their IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings. The right-arm pacer is currently playing the first game of his Indian Premier League career.

MI captain Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that Riley Meredith was injured, which is why they included Akash Madhwal in their playing XI. Interestingly, MI decided to go in with only three overseas players in their starting XI for the game against the Punjab Kings.

The Mumbai Indians team management preferred Akash over some other talents present in the MI squad. Not many fans would know about Akash, and here are some interesting things you need to know MI's debutant in today's IPL 2023 match.

Akash Madhwal Age and Hometown

Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993 in Rourkee. As of May 3, 2023, he is 29 years and 159 days old.

Bowling style

Madhwal is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He replaced Riley Meredith in Mumbai Indians' playing XI tonight. Meredith is also a right-arm pacer.

Akash Madhwal IPL salary

Mumbai Indians signed Madhwal as a replacement last season. He came in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav, who suffered a left forearm muscle injury during the final phase of IPL 2022.

Madhwal did not get a place in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI last season. But MI retained him in their squad ahead of IPL 2023. MI signed him for ₹20 lakh and retained him for the same price this year.

T20 stats

Akash has played 22 T20 matches for Uttarakhand. He made his domestic T20 debut on November 8, 2019 against Karnataka at Visakhapatnam. He had a forgettable debut as he leaked 21 runs in his two overs.

Overall, Madhwal has scalped 24 wickets, with his best figures being 4/25. It will be exciting to see how he performs in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes