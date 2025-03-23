Who is Aniket Verma? 5 interesting facts about SRH batter debuting in IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Aniket Verma found a place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) XI in their opening clash of IPL 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 23, in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old was bought by the SunRisers for his base price of ₹30 lakh in the mega auction.

Verma recently hogged the limelight by slamming four consecutive sixes against Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis in SRH's practice match. With a knock of 46 off 17 balls, the right-hander showcased his talent ahead of IPL 2025.

In his first appearance for the SunRisers, Aniket Verma scored seven off three, while hitting a solitary six. On that note, let's take a look at a few interesting facts about the young SRH batter.

#1 Uncle and coach played a pivotal role in shaping his career

Aniket Verma's mother died when he was only three years old, and he was brought to Bhopal by his father. Then, Aniket's uncle Amit Verma inducted him into the cricket academy and helped him become a cricketer, despite not being financially strong.

Here's what Aniket said in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar:

"I did not face much struggle because Chachu (uncle) was always with me. Whenever I needed anything, I would ask him and he would get it from anywhere. I think the real struggle was his. He was not financially strong. Despite this, he never let me feel the lack of anything. He could not fulfill his own needs, but he definitely fulfilled mine."

Coach Nandjeet, who taught him the basics of the game, also gave him his flat to live in and didn't charge a single penny. Nandjeet was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar:

"There was a time when he did not have a house to live in Bhopal. His landlord had vacated the house. In such a situation, on the request of Aniket's uncle, I gave him my flat to live in and did not even charge rent. He stayed in my flat for 3 years."

#2 Slammed 400+ runs in a U22 game

Playing for Faith Cricket Club in U22 Division cricket in 2022, Aniket Verma smashed 407 off 357 balls against Chambal Division. His innings comprised 41 fours and 16 sixes.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Verma garnered 1,123 runs in nine games at an average of 124.7.

#3 Scored a century off 32 balls in Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024

Aniket Verma shot to fame with his supreme performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024. While playing for Bhopal Leopards, Verma slammed a century off 32 balls against Jabalpur Lions. The innings saw him hit 123 off 41, with eight fours and 13 sixes, as the side posted 278 and won by 39 runs.

Aniket Verma emerged as the top batter in the tournament with 273 runs at an average of 54.60. However, his side were the runner-ups, losing in the final to Jabalpur Lions.

#4 Aniket Verma's inspiration is Virat Kohli

During the aforementioned interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Aniket Verma was asked about the person who inspires him the most. Verma named Virat Kohli, due to his intent on the field, while also disclosing that Kohli's 82*-run knock in 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne is his favorite.

"Virat Kohli. I like his intent. He may get out on zero or score 100 runs, but the intent he shows in the field is amazing. While fielding, he celebrates more than the bowler. I like many of his innings. I like his Melbourne innings the most," he said.

#5 Experience of playing only one recognized competitive game

Aniket Verma has made only a solitary appearance for the senior Madhya Pradesh state side. He was dismissed on a duck in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Hyderabad on December 3, 2024, in Rajkot.

Later in the same month, Verma slammed 101* off 75 balls for Madhya Pradesh in the Men's U23 State A Trophy against Karnataka. With less experience up his sleeve, it will be interesting to see how the right-hander fares in the cash-rich league.

