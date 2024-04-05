Who is Ashutosh Sharma? 5 interesting facts about PBKS batter who scored a match-winning cameo on IPL 2024 debut vs GT

From almost giving up cricket altogether to playing a significant role in the Punjab Kings' incredible victory over the Gujarat Titans, Ashutosh Sharma has announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang. The powerful striker scored a 17-ball 31 at a crucial juncture of the game which included three fours and a six.

Chasing a target of 200, Punjab Kings fell behind the eight ball having lost four wickets inside the 9th over. It was a stupendous knock from Shashank Singh to bring them back in the game and it was Ashutosh who helped in the finishing touches.

When Ashutosh came out in the 16th over as the impact sub, the scales were tilted towards Gujarat but he ensured a couple of big shots in the next two overs eased the pressure while also hitting an important six in the penultimate over.

Ashutosh couldn't quite take his side over the finish line but by the time he departed, Punjab were one hit away from sealing the game. Eventually, it was Shashank Singh who hit the winning runs but Ashutosh's contribution made a real impact. Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the youngster on holding his calm and soaking the pressure.

Let us now have a look at five interesting facts about Ashutosh Sharma:

# 5. Ashutosh left Madhya Pradesh as he wasn't getting enough opportunities

Ashutosh joined the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's residential academy at the age of eight. The academy was run by former India international Amay Khurasiya. It was a steady rise for Ashutosh at the age group level and he eventually made his T20 debut for MP in 2018.

Despite some impressive showing with the bat, Ashutosh was sidelined after 2019 and suddenly vanished from the selectors' radar. He had to take a tough decision for the sake of his career and he decided to join Railways.

"I waited for three years and last year, I decided to join Railways. I scored three fifty-plus scores in the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for MP but even then, I was not considered thereon. So I had to take the tough decision," Ashutosh told Sportstar during an interview in December 2023.

# 4. When Ashutosh was on the verge of leaving professional cricket

It's never easy for a youngster to deal with ousters, especially when your performance has been impressive. Out of Madhya Pradesh's scheme of things, Ashutosh had to miss cricket for two years and that was the toughest phase in his career.

It took such a heavy toll on his mind and body that Ashutosh wanted to give up cricket altogether. He had almost decided to quit cricket and also informed his family.

“Bas ho gaya, ab aur nahi (I’m done. I can’t do it anymore). I did have that thought, in fact, multiple times. I had almost given up and also informed my family. I wasn’t selected for the MP U-19s and was away from domestic cricket for two years despite performing well,” Ashutosh stated during an interaction with News18 CricketNext last month.

“So, my mind was caught up with negative thoughts. I was kind of depressed. But I also knew that I didn’t know anything else but cricket. So, that’s why I kept coming back,” he added.

# 3. Ashutosh idolizes Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Ojha

Ashutosh Sharma idolizes Suryakumar Yadav while he was influenced by former wicket-keeper Naman Ojha while growing up. The impact of SKY in T20 cricket has been significant in the last two years and Ashutosh will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

While growing up in Ratlam, Ashutosh admired Naman Ojha, who was a local boy and a prolific run scorer at the domestic level. Ashutosh went on to make his debut for Madhya Pradesh under Ojha's captaincy and owes him a lot for his continued support.

# 2. When it was a Diwali-like atmosphere in his locality after the IPL Auction

When the 2024 IPL auction was being held in Dubai, around 2024 kilometers away from UAE, the people of Ratlam had a moment to rejoice.

When Ashutosh was roped in by the Punjab Kings, the people in the neighborhood celebrated like it was Diwali all over again in December.

"I was with my friends when I got picked in the accelerated round. But my family was receiving too many calls. People started bursting crackers. It was a Diwali-like atmosphere all around. It was a great thing for all of us," Ashutosh recalled during his interaction with News18 CricketNext.

# 1. Ashutosh holds the record for the second-fastest fifty in the history of T20 cricket

"Tune toh record tod diya hain', were the exact words of the Railway's video analyst during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Railways and Arunachal Pradesh. Ashutosh was stationed at the fine leg boundary when he came to know he had broken Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 cricket.

It took a few moments for Ashutosh to realize the fact but he had indeed scripted history. Ashutosh came into bat with the score reading 131/5. Only five overs were left and he needed to press on the accelerator.

The next 13 deliveries were an absolute hailstorm as he kept plundering the Arunachal bowlers all around the park. He smashed a 12-ball 53 which included 8 sixes and a solitary four.