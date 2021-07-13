“Who did it better?” - David Warner asks after posing like Akshay Kumar

Australian batsman David Warner continued his love affair with Bollywood, posing like superstar Akshay Kumar in his latest Instagram post.

Warner keeps experimenting with his online avatar and loves swapping faces with Indian film stars.

On Tuesday, the Aussie cricketer shared a picture in which he is seen posing like Akshay Kumar from a film. Uploading the image on his official Instagram handle, Warner asked fans:

“Who did it better @akshaykumar #models #pose #funny @sunrisersarmy thanks.”

Warner’s SRH teammate Rashid Khan replied to the post with ‘face with tears of joy’ emojis.

Few days back, Warner replaced Ranveer Singh in the 'Malhari' song from Bajirao Mastani. Before that, he swapped faces with Arjun Kapoor for a song from the movie ‘Tevar’.

Warner also trolled Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav recently in a hilarious manner. When Yadav did not include Warner in his all-time IPL XI, the Aussie tweeted:

“Can’t believe he’s left me out.”

He completed the post with ‘face with tears of joy’ emojis.

Can’t believe he’s left me out 😂😂 https://t.co/6tTOFruMiR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 10, 2021

Warner was last seen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during IPL 2021. He had a disappointing run in the first half of the event until it was suspended. The Aussie scored 193 in six matches at a strike rate of 110.28.

SRH sacked him as the skipper and replaced him with Kane Williamson after the franchise won only one of their first six matches.

David Warner pulled out of West Indies and Bangladesh tours

David Warner in action

David Warner was among the seven prominent Australian players who pulled out of the twin tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson were the other Australian cricketers who requested not to be considered for the two tours.

In the absence of their big names, Australia have tasted defeat in the first three games of their five-match T20I series in West Indies. In the third T20I, the Windies got the better of Australia by six wickets to clinch the series 3-0. Australia managed a paltry 141 batting first after which Chris Gayle’s 38-ball 67 lifted the hosts to victory.

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch had hinted ahead of the series that players pulling out might put their place in danger for the T20 World Cup. However, in the wake of Australia’s struggles, it is clear that the team is missing Warner and Co. badly.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee