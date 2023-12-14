Who is G Ajitesh? 5 interesting facts about Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper whom CSK should target in the IPL 2024 Auction

One of the brightest young talents who could grab eyeballs at the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction is G Ajitesh, the wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu.

The right-handed batter made a splash in the TNPL in 2022, where he debuted for the Nellai Royal Kings and made a mark as a finisher with some powerful strikes in the death overs. Having made his Tamil Nadu debut soon after, he went on to boost his stocks even further during this year's TNPL with a majestic campaign.

Ajitesh hasn't debuted in the longer formats yet but the 21-year-old has been touted for big things. Unsurprising if you've watched him play, for he boasts the power and technique of a perfect mix. His authentic strokeplay through the off-side in particular stands out for a batter so young in his professional career.

A team like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could certainly do with a player like Ajitesh and target him at the IPL 2024 Auction. Not only can he be a potential replacement for the retired Ambati Rayudu in the middle order, but he could be developed to take over the role of the side's wicketkeeper and finisher from skipper MS Dhoni.

While that is something that remains to be seen, here's more on this talented player, who could well be on CSK's radar at the IPL 2024 Auction:

#1 Ajitesh originally hails from Bengaluru

While he plies his trade for Tamil Nadu on the domestic circuit, Ajitesh's love for cricket originated in Bengaluru where he spent his childhood and played at the age-group levels. He is an alumnus of the famous Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC) in the city.

A lack of opportunities and a phone call from former Tamil Nadu fast bowler Sunil Sam convinced Ajitesh to make the shift from Bengaluru to Coimbatore where he began training under AG Guruswamy.

It proved to be a massive decision as soon came the spotlight of the TNPL and the rest, as they say, is history.

#2 He scored the winning runs in the Super Over on TNPL debut

Ajitesh made an instant impact for the Nellai Royal Kings, who picked him up ahead of the 2022 edition of the TNPL. He struck an unbeaten eight-ball 16 against the then-defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies as the Royal Kings posted 184/4 in the first match of the season.

The Super Gillies ended up leveling the scores at 184/7 before the game went into a Super Over. The Royal Kings were tasked with scoring 10 runs to win but with a lone run needed off three deliveries, the experienced Baba Indrajith was dismissed.

In walked Ajitesh and he calmly tapped the ball to take the single and complete the winning run, showcasing his temperament under pressure very early in his career.

#3 He nearly won Tamil Nadu a thriller on his T20 debut

Expand Tweet

Ajitesh's exploits in TNPL 2022 earned him a call-up to Tamil Nadu's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later that year. While the bowlers restricted Chattisgarh to 132/5 in their 20 overs in Lucknow, Tamil Nadu had a tough task in chasing down their target.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat with the score reading 98/5 in 17 overs and clubbed three sixes and a boundary en route to an eight-ball 23. He nearly scripted a thriller for his side before he was bowled by medium pacer Ravi Kiran off the fourth ball of the final over.

Chattisgarh prevailed by six runs but it was clear as to why Ajitesh was handed his debut after a lone TNPL season.

#4 He won the Player of the Tournament award in TNPL 2023

Expand Tweet

If 2022 was a breakout year for Ajitesh, he cranked it up even further in TNPL 2023. He made a splash in the Royal Kings' run into the final as he topped the run charts for the season with 385 runs at an average of 64.16 and a strike rate of 164.13.

He produced the innings of the tournament against the Kovai Kings with a 60-ball 112 batting at No. 3 as he single-handedly won the Royal Kings the game in a chase of 182, which was completed off the last ball.

Ajitesh continued to impress with consistent returns with the bat throughout his campaign and walked away with the Player of the Tournament honors, enhancing a burgeoning reputation along the way.

#5 He looks up to MS Dhoni and is inspired by the Indian legend

Expand Tweet

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda during the TNPL this year, Ajitesh spoke about looking up to CSK skipper and fellow wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni and wanting to learn from him.

While he hasn't had the chance to rub shoulders with the India legend yet, he could have his moment in the sun should CSK go for him at the IPL 2024 Auction.

"I’ve not had the opportunity to meet him so far, unfortunately. He is everyone’s role model and idol, and learning from him is something I’d love to do one day. I really wish to meet him once and interact with him. He’s made such a great impact!", said Ajitesh to Sportskeeda.

Surely, the paddles will go up for Ajitesh on the day of the IPL 2024 Auction? Time will tell.

Should CSK go all out for G Ajitesh at the IPL 2024 Auction? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Should CSK go for G Ajitesh at the IPL 2024 Auction? Yes No 0 votes