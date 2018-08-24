Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?

Greatest of all time

It is no secret that Sachin Tendulkar is considered as the God of cricket especially in India and is considered as one of the greatest of all times in the entire Cricketing fraternity. There is no harm in also saying that Virat Kohli is fast emerging as one of his successors and is often compared to the legend himself.

So in this slideshow, let us compare these two legends based on some attributes.

#1 Generation in which they played the Game

During his young playing days

The game of Cricket changes drastically from one generation to the other and there is no doubt that it will further evolve in the years to come.

So, based on this comparison, Sachin played the game in the time where there were no power plays, no fielding restrictions, and the sport was more suited to the bowlers. The bowling attacks that he faced was much more potent than what is now.

With no second thoughts, we can say that Kohli is the best in this generation as Tendulkar was on his but for the challenging times.

Sachin 1: Virat 0

#2 Leadership

Virat is an aggressive captain

Leadership is not just about leading from the front by scoring runs or taking wickets but also the ability to inspire the entire team.

Virat, as a captain, usually brings the best out of his team showing positive energy in the field. Like Kohli, Sachin too scored runs heavily during his captaincy tenure but unlike the former, he was not able to give inspiration to his team which was reflected in India's poor results when he was the captain.

Sachin 1: Virat 1

#3 Workload

He has been continuously playing for some time now

It is known that Virat is the most over-worked cricketer in the world. In this era, there are three formats (Test, ODI, and T20's) of the game and Kolhi is the master in each of those. So naturally, he has been carrying a fair share of the workload in order to achieve it.

He regularly turns up for his team be it the IPL or for India whereas when Sachin was around, he played only the Test and the ODI formats. So the wear and tear are much more in the case of Kohli than in Sachin.

Sachin 1: Kohli 2

