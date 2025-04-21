Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to Ayush Mhatre's impressive debut in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match ft. Cheteshwar Pujara

Even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were beaten by their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 38th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League by a comfortable margin of nine wickets, young Ayush Mhatre stood out with his stellar performance.

Batting at number three for CSK after coming into the team as the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement, Mhatre tore into the MI bowling attack and blasted a quickfire 15-ball 32. His knock consisted of four boundaries and two sixes.

The 17-year-old, who used to travel 80 kilometres one way every day to train in Mumbai's Churchgate area from his native Virar, showed his class with some extraordinary shots in this knock, and seemed fearless from the word go.

In this listicle, we take a look at the top four expert reactions to Mhatre's impressive debut:

#4 Irfan Pathan

Former India seamer Irfan Pathan, who acts as a pundit these days, was highly impressed by Mhatre's skillset. He took to the social media site X to point out how the youngster stood tall over senior bowlers in the game against MI.

The ex-Baroda all-rounder felt that the 17-year-old displayed a lot of composure at the crease.

"IPL se choti umar ke ladke bade bade bowlers ka kad chota kar rahe hai. AYUSH MHATRE" wrote Pathan.

Translated, Pathan's post read: "Boys who are younger than the IPL are making senior bowlers feel small in this IPL - Ayush Mhatre."

#3 Aaron Finch

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, seemed impressed by the way Mhatre played his shots on the rise against MI. The stroke that Mhatre played down the ground off just his second ball stood out in Finch's eyes.

"I think the shot down the ground [off his second ball] was extraordinary. That was nowhere near a half-volley, but he smacked it on the up through mid-off, [and then] he set up for the pull shot. Obviously looks like a very leg-side-dominant player just [going by] the way that he sets up, everything says that he wants to hit square on the leg side. There'll be a few things for oppositions [to note] going forward but what a statement," said Finch.

Finch also spoke about the fact that the Mumbai youngster seemed to be a leg-side dominant player, which is something opposition teams will work out in the future. However, the Australian was pleased with the statement Mhatre made on his debut.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, whose views on air as a cricket commentator are as swashbuckling as his square cut and drives used to be, lauded Mhatre for the hard work he has put in to reach where he is today.

Sehwag also felt that CSK need to invest in the youngster and retain him for next season. The former Delhi and Haryana man mentioned that in case CSK do not retain him, Mhatre will be sure to attract a lot of buyers.

"The innings he played was extremely impressive. Had he not played the cameo, CSK would have struggled to get so many runs in the powerplay. To play as a replacement player in the IPL is not easy. I think he has a lot of talent, and he has also worked hard. I heard that he used to travel 80 km one way every day to train, and that requires a lot of commitment. He has impressed me a lot - if CSK do not retain him next season, I am sure he will get a lot of money in the auction," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz Live.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

Expand Tweet

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, labeled as a Test specialist by many, is plying his trade as an analyst on ESPNCricinfo this IPL season. The Saurashtra man praised Mhatre for having prepared well enough to take every challenge coming his way.

Pujara was frank in admitting that he was not aware of the training and practice Mhatre has done, but said that going by the way he batted in this game, it must have been substantial, as he seemed confident and not nervous at all.

"If you are not well-prepared and you are nervous when playing your first game, you don't get that confidence. But to do that - we say they are fearless but it's not easy to be fearless when you're playing your first-ever T20 game, that too at the highest level. To do that, I'm sure he's done enough preparation. I haven't seen his journey so far, I don't know much about it, but the way he batted, he seemed very confident. He's played a lot of cricket in Mumbai, and that definitely helped him," said Pujara.

