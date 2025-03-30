Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on MI's 36-run loss vs GT in IPL 2025 ft. Virender Sehwag

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their trend of slow starts in the IPL, with a second consecutive defeat to begin their 2025 campaign. After losing their season opener to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets, MI suffered a heavy 36-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 29.

Despite welcoming skipper Hardik Pandya back into the side after he missed the opening outing due to a ban for slow over-rate from last season, MI struggled with bat and ball. The bowlers endured a lackluster performance, resulting in GT piling on a mammoth 196 for 8 in 20 overs on a tacky and two-paced wicket.

In response, all the MI batters except Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28) found the going tough as they finished on 160 for 6 in 20 overs to lose by a decisive margin. MI came into the season with high expectations despite missing the playoffs in three out of the last four IPL editions and finishing at the bottom in 2024.

However, their slow 0-2 start has fans worrying about a repeat of last season's dismal campaign. Several experts also weighed in on MI's heavy defeat to GT; here are the five best reactions from them.

#1 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned MI's batting order with Robin Minz coming ahead of Hardik Pandya in their run chase against GT. Despite requiring 100 off 51 to win at the fall of the third wicket, MI sent Impact Sub Robin Minz ahead of skipper Hardik Pandya.

The decision proved fatal as Minz was dismissed for a six-ball 3 to leave MI in a deeper hole. Reflecting on MI's failed run-chase in a conversation post-match with Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

"Two very strange chases. Chennai last night like Dejavu they didn't come out and throw a punch and the same from Mumbai tonight. At the 10-over mark, it was 86 for 2 and I thought they were in a decent position with Tilak Varma and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) ready to explode. And they never looked like they were going to throw a punch."

He added:

"The last two nights with CSK and MI, don't know what I am watching - both the mindset and the batting orders. For Minz to come in with Hardik Pandya still there, pads on, is absolutely bonkers. You've got this world beater in great form, ready to go, the rate is already at 12 and he sends the Impact Sub in before."

Unfortunately for MI, Hardik himself struggled with the bat, scoring a labored 11 off 17 deliveries before being dismissed in the 17th over.

#2 Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth blamed MI's loss to GT on surprising team selections and a lack of intent with bat and ball. Srikkanth could not understand the logic of dropping MI's bowling star in the opening encounter against CSK, Vignesh Puthur.

Talking about the same on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I couldn't understand MI's team combination. Vignesh Puthur bowled so well against CSK, against huge left-handers and helped take the match until the last over. I don't get why they dropped him. I was expecting so much out of MI. But if they play this way with no intent with bat and ball, there is no chance. I also don't understand why all teams win the toss and chase."

Puthur produced a spell of 3 for 32 in four overs in MI's four-wicket loss to CSK. However, MI dropped him and Will Jacks with the return of skipper Hardik Pandya and the inclusion of Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

#3 Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag blamed the MI bowlers and batters in equal measure for their defeat to GT. He felt the bowlers conceded too many runs on a tacky Ahmedabad wicket and the batters displayed no effort to complete the massive run-chase.

Speaking about the game from an MI perspective on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

"They played bad. They conceded way too many runs, considering what the pitch reports suggested. They should have restricted GT for 160-170. With the bat, barring Suryakumar Yadav, it did not look like the others even put in an effort to play freely."

While Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 48 off 28 deliveries, the other batters struggled in the middle overs as MI mustered only 91 runs in the final 12 overs.

#4 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra slammed MI for their selections and tactics in the defeat to GT. Apart from the surprising exclusion of Vignesh Puthur, Chopra also felt MI did not get the bowling changes and their batting order right.

Talking about the same post-game on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) was playing but Vignesh Puthur wasn't. Puthur picked up three wickets in the last match and you didn't play him. The selection disappointed me a little. (Mitchell) Santner bowled only three overs and Mujeeb bowled only two. Satyanarayana Raju does well, but you had saved only the death overs for him. He is a bit of a death specialist, but I don't think they are getting it right.

He added:

"Hardik Pandya, you will have to come up the order. What are you doing? You cannot send Robin Minz above you because the required run rate was already very high. The game had already gone there, but you still sent Minz because you needed a left-right combination. It just defeats me."

Chopra also believed MI were missing a proper world-class seamer and called for Jasprit Bumrah to return as soon as possible to save MI's sinking ship.

#5 Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer felt MI were thoroughly outplayed in all facets of the game except the brief period when Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were batting. The duo added 62 for the third wicket after MI slipped to 35 for two inside the powerplay.

Talking about the loss on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said:

"Mumbai only looked like they were in the game when Tilak and Surya were batting. Other than that, they were way behind. They left it too late. The top order didn't strike, the lower order was expected to do too much. So, completely outplayed by GT."

With a second consecutive loss, MI are second to bottom on the points table ahead of only the other winless side, Rajasthan Royals (RR).

