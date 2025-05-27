Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on MI's loss to PBKS in IPL 2025 ft. Wasim Jaffer

The cricket fraternity expressed their thoughts on Mumbai Indians (MI) facing a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26. The defeat ensured MI couldn't secure a top-two finish, while PBKS booked their spot in Qualifier 1.

Batting first, MI got off to a slowish start, with Ryan Rickelton (27) and Rohit Sharma (24) at the top. Only Suryakumar Yadav (57) could prove to be a significant contributor, as the side posted a modest 184-run total.

In response, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh (13) early, but the pair of Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) played stunning knocks to dominate MI. Shreyas Iyer (26*) remained unbeaten, as PBKS sealed the chase with nine balls to spare. Mitchell Santner took two wickets for Mumbai.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to MI facing a loss in a pivotal clash against PBKS.

#1 Murali Kartik

Former Indian spinner-turned-commentator Murali Kartik appeared on Cricbuzz Live to discuss the key reasons behind MI's loss. According to Kartik, MI's confidence was shaken after they conceded 37 runs off the three overs (6-9) after the powerplay. He said:

"For me, the game changed after the powerplay. The next three overs went for 37, and that is when the acceleration happened. That suddenly made the Mumbai bowlers wonder our support bowlers are going for runs. You are wondering how many overs Bumrah can bowl, can he sneak in five-six overs please (laughs)." (6:36)

Although, Kartik noted that skipper Hardik Pandya tried hard to motivate MI, the Mumbai-based outfit gave up after the bowlers were leaking runs.

"There were visuals of Hardik Pandya trying to rally everybody around saying, 'Come on, we still have a game on hand.' Suddenly, the body language dropped and he tried to bring in Jasprit Bumrah, but he can bowl only four overs. What happened that the follow-up overs were leaking runs and once that happens, people lose a bit of inspiration and feel the game is dead," he added. (17:35)

#2 Tom Moody

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody pointed out that MI lacked enough runs in the powerplay. In a chat with ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"Mumbai's innings, the area which they didn't really capitalize on was the powerplay. Rickelton (27 off 20) and Rohit (24 off 21) aren't great returns, if you're feeling 15-20 runs lighter." (12:45)

Moody also commented on whether there would be a change in MI's dynamics, with the inclusion of Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka in the playoffs. He added:

"It's not like MI are at odds to whether to play them or not play them. Bairstow's there. He's an IPL proven player. He's come in with this opportunity in some very good form for Yorkshire. Asalanka has been a good player for Sri Lanka for some time now. He's going to be very handy in that middle order, a good player of spin, can also offer an over of spin or two. (20:05)

"So I don't think for Mumbai it changes their dynamic much at all. I think, if anything, they look just as good."

#3 Wasim Jaffer

During the aforementioned conversation on ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer felt MI openers didn't give a desired start to the side, despite it being a flat surface.

Jaffer thinks with Hardik Pandya struggling, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir will be under pressure. He said:

"Every game that has happened in Jaipur has seen 200+ scores, so that was a slow start (powerplay). Then, if Surya doesn't scores runs, then it's a bit difficult. Hardik has also struggled with the bat, so there's lot to be dependent on Surya and Naman." (13:55)

Jaffer also shared his thoughts on Jonny Bairstow's inclusion in the next game. As per him, Bairstow hasn't played enough white-ball cricket ahead of the tournament and has been inconsistent in the IPL. He explained:

"I think the Indian players need to step up. You know, you can't expect too much even from Bairstow - he's not had a very outstanding IPL in the last few seasons, and he's coming from a red-ball cricket in seam and swinging conditions in Yorkshire in April and May. So, you know, he hasn't played much white-ball cricket recently. So it could go either way. It's a twin-edged sword. (21:00)

"But I think like Rohit [Sharma], Surya again, Tilak [Varma] and Naman, those are the guys they need to step up in the coming games."

#4 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra thinks Hardik Pandya needs to provide all-round contributions for the team's betterment. He also noted that MI were 20 runs short of a winning total. Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Hardik Pandya, the batter and the bowler has to help Hardik Pandya the captain, which he has not able to do properly. He was looking good to play a big knock, but got dismissed while playing a big shot. They lost wickets on a consistent basis and stuck. I think MI were at least 20 runs short on this pitch." (4:33)

Chopra expressed his disappointment with Deepak Chahar bowling with a hamstring injury and conceding runs in the powerplay. He added:

"Mumbai faced a big setback with Deepak Chahar's hamstring as he conceded 28 runs in the powerplay. On the other end, Trent Boult did not look effective as well, as Priyansh Arya easily scored runs against him." (7:00)

#5 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan credited MI's loss to an under-par total and failure to take wickets in the middle overs. He felt Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah proved to be ineffective against Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis. In a video on his YouTube channel, he said:

"MI fell short of runs in the first innings. The bowlers who take wickets in the middle-overs for MI, weren't able to dismiss Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya. Mumbai gains momentum in that phase, with the likes of Santner and Bumrah." (2:20)

Further, Pathan opined that Hardik Pandya's bowling confidence has taken a hit. But he backed MI to make a resounding comeback in the next game. He added:

"Hardik's form has slipped as a bowler and his confidence has also lowered, which has also affected the side. They have to regroup and make a strong comeback in the next game. They are a potent team, and have to forget their past mistakes."

