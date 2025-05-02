Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on MI's sixth consecutive win in IPL 2025 ft. Irfan Pathan

The cricket fraternity praised Mumbai Indians (MI) for their commanding 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (May 1) in Jaipur. With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side now holds the pole position in the points table.

After being invited to bat first, Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) laid a strong platform for MI with their 116-run stand. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav (48*) and Pandya (48*) played credible knocks to lift the visitors to a strong 217-run total.

In response, the home side were in serious trouble, as they had already lost five wickets off the first six overs. Jofra Archer (30) turned out to be the team's top-scorer, as RR were bundled out for 117. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma bagged three wickets each for MI.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to MI's dominating win against RR.

#1 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra praised MI's winning streak and found Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to be the only team that can stop their mayhem. He said:

"They have won six consecutive games. This team is not going to stop now. The question is whether they would qualify. They will definitely qualify, but can they finish at No. 1 or No. 2? That is the biggest question. Who will stop them? Maybe RCB at some stage, but they don't have a league game against each other left." (0:01)

Further, Chopra feels that with openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, the side has become more dangerous.

"The opening has started working now. Till now, one was firing and the other was getting out. Both firing together is a tornado," he said.

#2 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan claimed on his YouTube channel that MI are a strong contender to win IPL 2025 apart from RCB. Pathan opined that the side checked off all things that were needed to win the game - solid opening partnership, sublime finish and quality bowling performance. He said:

"The other contender apart from RCB to win the IPL is Mumbai Indians. I had my eyes on a few things, which was necessary for them to win the game. First was the opening partnership, and Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided a good start. Then, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar provided them a strong finish, and helped them finish on a score above 200. If they wouldn't have crossed 200, RR would have gotten a psychological edge." (0:20)

Pathan feels that MI bowlers came out with a proper plan to contain RR batters, which eventually led the side to a dominating victory.

"Then, full marks to bowlers for their planning. Deepak Chahar bowled two bouncers up front, despite him being a swing bowler. Then, Jasprit Bumrah bowled bouncers to get rid of Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer. While, Trent Boult dragged his lengths back after going for runs," he said.

#3 Murali Kartik

Former Indian cricketer and popular commentator Murali Kartik appeared on Cricbuzz Live for the post-match analysis of the RR vs MI game. As per Kartik, a thrilling victory against Delhi Capitals turned around the fortunes for the Mumbai-based side. He said:

"They look like a very strong side. When you think what they've done, I keep repeating myself, the game against Delhi, I mean that was a turnaround time for them. Because from a point of no hope, they won that game, and that's actually galvanized the side." (2:42)

Further, Karthik feels MI are a complete side this year, as opposed to last year, when they had holes in some of the departments.

"Think of what happened to them last year, all the troubles, booing from the fans and finishing 10th. It looked like a completely fractured unit and this time around, it looks like a very cohesive unit. I don't know what mode they are on, they're looking like a complete side," he explained.

#4 Adam Gilchrist

In the aforementioned conversation on Cricbuzz, former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist lauded the MI bowling unit for their terrific performance to set up the side's sensational victory. He said:

"You have a team five down inside the powerplay, that means that the top few games have well and truly done their job. Once you opened that door in the first two overs to the quality of Bumrah, who was outstanding. Complete all-round display and Karn Sharma cleaning in it up." (7:05)

Moreover, Gilchrist noted captain Hardik Pandya's leadership has been calm and confident this time, while also pointing out his all-round brilliance. He feels the key difference this year was Mahela Jayawardene coming back as a head coach for the side. He said:

"[Last year] he was trying too hard to create that scenario or the image of being the leader was that it it now just seems to be happening much more naturally and organically. He's a complete package in all fields - bat, bowl and field. He's got great experience around him with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. (4:10)

"Also, Mahela Jayawardene coming back after shuffling the deck in coaching roles. So a settled duck of cards and are playing them beautifully."

#5 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels MI produced a dominating performance in both departments against RR. However, he wondered how the side has been unable to fetch a win in Jaipur since 2012, despite MI winning five titles. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"It was a total dominance. The way Mumbai Indians are playing, they are displaying that none of the teams are better than them in the batting and bowling department. How can this happen that MI had not won in Jaipur since 2012, despite us winning the titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017, and then the side winning in 2019 and 2020 as well. But this win has compensated for all the losses." (0:00)

Harbhajan praised all top four MI batters for their impressive strokeplay, which led the side to a colossal total.

"They had a solid opening partnership with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. They know the template of not losing a wicket in the first six overs. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya gave an outstanding finish to the side with their unbelievable hitting," he said.

