Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match ft. Ambati Rayudu

Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' (GT) seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 6.

Returning to his hometown, Siraj wreaked havoc in the SRH batting order, and sent Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh back to the pavilion. He eventually returned with figures of 4-17.

Siraj was highly economical too, giving runs at just 4.25, proving to his detractors that he was still a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. The ICC Champions Trophy snub may have also spurred him further.

Quite naturally, his performance drew applause from all in the cricketing world. Several experts and pundits weighed in with their two cents as well. In this listicle, we take a look at the top five expert reactions to Siraj's performance:

#5 Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, a renowned TV pundit these days, lauded Siraj for making good use of the conditions. He also said the GT pacer bowled well across phases and was consistent with his areas.

Bishop also harked back to the days when it was felt that the 300-run mark would be breached by batters in this season's IPL. However, results over the last few matches have seen bowlers dominate proceedings.

"He (Siraj) made good use of the conditions. He is bowling well. And he is doing so across phases. We came into the IPL speaking about teams scoring 300, and it being a batter's game, but if you see the last few matches, things have been different. As long as there's something in the pitch, bowlers have made the most of it, and that is what we saw with him (Siraj) in this game as well," said Bishop on ESPNCricinfo.

#4 Lisa Sthalekar

Former Australia Women's captain Lisa Sthalekar, who is currently working as a pundit on Cricbuzz, mentioned the skillset that Siraj had developed was 'extraordinary.' She also felt that Siraj wanted to prove a point.

Sthalekar opined that being dropped from the Champions Trophy squad has spurred Siraj on, which has seen him perform brilliantly in the ongoing season of the T20 league.

"Siraj's skill with the new ball is extraordinary. His bowling has been fiery - he wants to prove a point. And now that he has come back with such a reaction (to being dropped from the Champions Trophy side), it is even better. He is not just one-dimensional now. He started well, and he is smiling. When he went to Bengaluru, he won the Player of the Match award, and when he returned to Hyderabad, his hometown, he won the same again!" said Sthalekar.

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was another expert who appreciated Siraj's performance and felt that being dropped from the Champions Trophy squad added fuel to the pacer's tank.

Chopra took to the social media platform X to state his views. He also wrote that Siraj was at the right franchise, GT, who have Ashish Nehra as head coach. Chopra felt Nehra would act as a good mentor to Siraj and help him even further.

"2, 3 and 4 wickets in the last three games for Miaan Magic. Spoke in the post match about how he was disheartened after getting dropped from Team India for the Champions Trophy. The fire is burning. And fortunately, he’s at the right franchise with Nehra as the mentor," wrote Chopra.

#2 Ambati Rayudu

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu beamed with pride at Siraj's stellar showing. He did not shy away from admitting the sense of pride he felt at seeing his fellow Hyderabadi do well in the IPL this season.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Rayudu mentioned that he had seen Siraj grow up and was aware of the skills he possessed. The former Chennai Super Kings batter felt that with his growing confidence, Sirah would enjoy more good days in the future.

"I am elated because he is from Hyderabad (smiles). I have seen him grow up, and the way he came back after being dropped from the Indian team in the Champions Trophy was amazing. We also spoke about how his wrist position has changed and the ball was reversing. He is capable of doing it, and is good at it as well. He is enjoying his cricket, and I think there are a lot of good days ahead for him," said Rayudu.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, known for his swashbuckling batting skills as well as flamboyant views off the pitch, felt that this performance was crucial for Siraj to show that he still had it in him to wreak havoc in T20 cricket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former Delhi and Haryana man felt that Siraj was not pleased with his non-selection in the Champions Trophy squad and wanted to prove a point.

"This performance was crucial for him - he had to show why it was wrong to ignore him for the Champions Trophy. Perhaps the selectors wanted to go with an extra spinner in their ranks back then, which is why he was left out, but Siraj has shown in this year's IPL that he cannot be counted out. If you look at all the seamers today, I think Siraj stands out among the newer generation. He takes a lot of wickets, and he has performed consistently in the IPL," said Sehwag.

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More