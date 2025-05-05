Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to PBKS' impressive win vs LSG in IPL 2025 ft. Ambati Rayudu

The cricket fraternity praised Punjab Kings (PBKS) for clinching a comfortable 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 5) in Dharamsala.

Invited to bat first, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya (1) early. However, Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis (30) accelerated the team's tempo in the first six overs. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (45) and Shashank Singh (33*) supported Prabhsimran, who went on to play a sensational knock of 91 off 48. As a result, PBKS posted a colossal 236-run total. Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi bagged two wickets apiece for the Super Giants.

In response, LSG were off to a dismal start, as Arshdeep Singh struck thrice to get rid of the side's top three batters. Then, Ayush Badoni (74) and Abdul Samad (45) played career-best knocks, but LSG were eventually restricted to 199/7.

With this victory, PBKS jumped to the second position, with 15 points in 11 games. On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to PBKS' dominating win against LSG.

#1 Virender Sehwag

During his interaction on Cricbuzz Live, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag opined that Punjab Kings possess a credible bowling attack, which can help them win the title. He said:

"Punjab are just one win away from reaching playoffs for the first time after 2014. They have Arshdeep, Chahal and Marco Jansen, who are international bowlers, and are performing well. A team can't make an entry into the top four without their bowlers. Moreover, the team's qualification also depends on how consistently they are performing, being in top four." (1:55 & 7:10)

Sehwag feels PBKS' habit of winning close games has infused confidence into the players to qualify for the playoffs and potentially win the title. He said:

"Earlier, Punjab used to lose these crucial games, but they are able to win close games this year, which enhances confidence of players to win the trophy. They should have trust in their bowlers' ability to win the title."

#2 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded PBKS for annihilating LSG. Chopra thinks without the contributions of Ayush Badoni or Abdul Samad, the Super Giants would have sustained a heavy defeat. He said:

"Super Giants were blown away by the Punjab Kings. If Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad wouldn't have scored, they would have lost by such a big margin, Well done Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh." (0:20)

Chopra further praised Prabhsimran Singh for showing maturity and converting his starts into a match-winning knock. He also credited Arshdeep Singh for opening the floodgates for PBKS by taking three wickets in the powerplay. He said:

"Prabhsimran has the maturity, and I loved the way which he batted. He knows the team needs to reach 240, but took calculated risks. Then, Arshdeep Singh headlines the team's performance in the second half. He dismissed the top three batters of LSG and the game was almost sealed and delivered." (19:15)

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh reserved praise for PBKS in his latest video on his YouTube channel. As per Harbhajan, Punjab's mammoth total could have only been in danger, if Nicholas Pooran had played well. He said:

"Although the ground changed, their style of playing remained the same. What a commanding win for Punjab. LSG managed to win the toss only and PBKS made it a one-sided game. Although, Badoni played a fighting knock, the game was already over. Congratulations to Ricky Ponting and his team for posting such a huge score, and only Nicholas Pooran could have made it a tough contest for PBKS." (0:01)

'Turbanator' feels Prabhsimran Singh will soon get his maiden India call for showing consistency in IPL 2025. He added:

"Prabhsimran Singh is playing like a big player in this season. I think he will soon get a India call due to his consistent scores. What a class bowling by Arshdeep Singh, as he displayed his skills on a flat wicket."

#4 Ambati Rayudu

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ambati Rayudu claimed on ESPNCricinfo that PBKS are in a strong position to finish in the top two positions on the points table. He praised Prabhsimran Singh for playing a big knock and captain Shreyas Iyer for his decision-making. He said:

"They are in a strong position and have played so well today. Especially, Prabhsimran Singh who used to make small contributions in the initial games, is now playing big knocks. It is a good sign for Punjab and the bowlers have been impressive as well. Also, terrific captaincy from Shreyas Iyer to introduce Arshdeep Singh in the third over, as he used conditions to the team's favor." (7:20)

Rayudu also mentioned that PBKS didn't require enough time to settle down, despite having a new captain, coach and a fresh squad. However, he suggested the side to hold on to their consistency in the remaining games.

"Ahead of the season, PBKS was not rated highly, as they had a new captain as well as the coach. However, they didn't require enough time to settle down, as Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting have worked before. They are looking in good rhythm and form, but they need to be wary of their oppnents in next matches to remain in the top two."

#5 Shaun Pollock

During a post-match analysis on Cricbuzz Live, former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock felt the PBKS middle-order clicked against LSG, which is a good sign for the side. He said:

"Although, they still would look to find more contributions from the middle-order, Stoinis came in and got a quick 15, while Inglis played nice shots when he was at the crease. They're sitting pretty enough with 15 points, and they've got two more games in these conditions. If they can make it a little fortress, they'll probably be knocking the door for the top two spots." (19:05)

Pollock further opined that PBKS' next games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala will provide them with the best chance to finish in top two. He added:

"The next two games for them, they can almost secure the top two spot, and it's in the same place, they don't have to move hotels or travel, they can just get used to those conditions."

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More