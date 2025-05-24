Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB's heavy defeat to SRH in IPL 2025 ft. Virender Sehwag

The cricket fraternity reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 42-run loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of IPL 2025 on Friday (May 23) in Lucknow.

Batting first, SRH posted a colossal 231-run total, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's (94* off 48) imperious knock. Romario Shepherd took two wickets for RCB, while bowling at an economy of 7.

In response, Virat Kohli (43) and Phil Salt maximized the fielding restrictions, slamming 72 runs in the powerplay. Salt's (62) dismissal in the 12th over curtailed the team's momentum, as other batters couldn't prove their merit in a big chase.

In the end, RCB were all out for 189, with Pat Cummins picking up three wickets for SRH.

With this loss, RCB now need to win their last game to have a shot at finishing in the top two. On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to RCB's defeat.

#1 Tom Moody

During his appearance on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show, Tom Moody felt RCB needed to focus on positives despite a loss to keep their confidence intact for the remaining part of the tournament. He said:

"I think you need to move on very quickly. I think you've got to patch up your wounds - and they've got a few scars there - but I don't think you dwell on it too much."

Moody pointed out the opening stand of 80 runs and Phil Salt's stellar knock as enough reasons to keep RCB going ahead of their crucial last league match against LSG. He added:

"Because they have done a lot of good things this season, and that should be the focus, try to draw out some of the positives of this game - the opening partnership of 80, [Phil] Salt back in the side [and] finding some form - he hit five sixes.

"So try to keep it upbeat, try to keep it as positive as possible, because now is not the time for people to be second-guessing what they are doing or what their role is in the side."

#2 Pommie Mbangwa

Former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa also shared his views on RCB's defeat on Cricbuzz Live. Mbangwa opined that the loss will hurt them, as they will have to win their last game and also depend on other teams for a top-two finish. He said:

"Not what they wanted certainly, you want to ensure that destiny is in your own hands. As it stands, you win your next one and you've still then got a hope about the others and them playing their next one. So yeah, I think it's a situation you'd rather avoid. As I look, better that it's happening this way with you having qualified than in a scramble to qualify." (1:45)

Mbangwa also credited Josh Hazlewood's injury to a long tournament and felt it would be a challenge for RCB to continue their winning streak without him. He added:

"This is what long seasons comes with, it's not easy for teams to win a championship. This is another challenge for RCB, having played so well throughout the season. Many of their fans will be dreaming of the fairytale, can they react to this, can they not think of it as unlucky again." (15:20)

#3 Virender Sehwag

During his interaction on Cricbuzz Live, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag jokingly suggested that a long break between games hampered RCB's momentum. Sehwag then opined that the side wanted Virat Kohli to stay till the end in a big chase, which didn't happen, and they lost. He said:

"I think RCB did not like the break between the tournament, as they were playing so well (smiles). They lacked a set batter, who would remain unbeaten until the end to take them home. They missed Virat during the latter part of the chase, as he has remained unbeaten to secure a win for the side." (1:25 & 11:05)

Further, Sehwag thinks Rajat Patidar should not be criticized, as he was coming off an injury. The 46-year-old also thinks that if Tim David's injury is serious, his absence could result in the team losing firepower in the end. He added:

"Rajat Patidar will need some time, as he was not playing enough due to injury. You cannot expect him to win a game suddenly. Also, if Tim David is ruled out, it will be a big setback for RCB, as he is a dangerous player in that position."

#4 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, commentator Aakash Chopra felt the loss could result in RCB clashing with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, which could be a worrying game for them. He said:

"The top-two story is very important. Whoever finishes in the top two gets two chances. When I look at it from Bengaluru's point of view, if you finish at No. 3 or No. 4, you will have Mumbai Indians against you in the Eliminator, and you need to be wary of the Mumbai Indians at this moment." (2:35)

Chopra also thinks Josh Hazlewood's absence has lowered the "stature" of RCB's bowling attack.

"The problems have mounted. You have conceded 200 runs twice in the last two matches. What you have done only thrice in the entire season, you have done it twice in the last two matches. What has changed? One guy has changed, and his name is Josh Hazlewood. He hasn't come, and suddenly the bowling's stature has gone down," he added. (3:55)

#5 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a post-match analysis video on his YouTube channel. As per Pathan, SRH posting such a big score showed a glaring weakness in RCB's bowling attack and could keep them away from a top-two finish.

Pathan also thinks that without Josh Hazlewood, RCB's bowling is looking thin and vulnerable. He said:

"Losing this game could prove to be costly for RCB, as they can miss out on the top 2 finish. SRH posted a big score on the board, which shed light on RCB's weaknesses in the bowling department. (0:05)

"They will clearly miss Josh Hazlewood, as it might keep them away from the trophy. His presence is crucial for RCB in an ideal world. In his absence, the bowlers like Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked out of color. Jitesh Sharma gave only two overs to Romario Shepherd, who looked like the most effective bowler for them."

Irfan Pathan feels Virat Kohli and Phil Salt provided a sublime start to RCB, but their middle-order could not continue the momentum. He further opined that if Tim David is ruled out of the tournament, it will be a major blow to the side.

"They were neck-to-neck in the powerplay, as Virat and Salt gave a terrific start to RCB. However, they fizzled out in the last five overs. Also, RCB fans would hope Tim David has not sustained any serious injury, as his absence would limit their firepower in the middle-order," he added. (2:25)

