Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB winning IPL 2025 title ft. Sunil Gavaskar

The cricket fraternity reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally winning their maiden IPL title on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad. The Rajat Patidar-led side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to emerge as the winners of IPL 2025.

RCB batted first and got off to a flyer with Phil Salt (16), before he was dismissed in the second over. Then, Virat Kohli (43) joined hands with Mayank Agarwal (24) and Patidar (26) to form a stable foundation for the side.

Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) played quick cameos to propel RCB to a 190-run total. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson bagged three wickets apiece for PBKS.

Then, Punjab got off to a fine start, as they garnered 52 runs off the powerplay. However, Krunal Pandya turned things around with his terrific spell of 2/17 off four overs and put PBKS under pressure. Although Shashank Singh (61*) played an impressive knock, RCB managed to win by six runs.

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to RCB's IPL 2025 title victory.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar felt RCB had no loopholes in any department this year, which helped them win the title. Also, he felt "toning down" their popular slogan worked in favor of the side.

Gavaskar told India Today:

“This was the one year when that popular slogan—“Ee Sala Cup Namde”—was more muted than usual. It wasn’t in everyone’s face like before, and maybe that helped. It almost felt like that slogan had become a bit of a jinx, and once it was toned down, things worked out." (1:28)

The 75-year-old hailed RCB for their dominating performances, especially in their last three games of the tournament.

“Congratulations to RCB—they’ve played top-class cricket throughout the IPL. Especially their last 2–3 performances were outstanding: chasing 230+ against LSG, demolishing Punjab in Qualifier 1 in just 14 overs, and then keeping their nerve in the final despite being 15–20 runs short of a par score,” he added.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated RCB fans for their title victory and also appreciated skipper Rajat Patidar and coach Andy Flower's contributions. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, he said:

"Rajat Patidar and Andy Flower, take a bow. What a season. I think the RCB and their fans should paint the entire nation red all the way from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru. Because, honestly, I know this is IPL, but what great day for RCB fans. Their fandom has kept on growing and credit to the franchise for keeping those fans going and for them it is an end of 18-year wait." (3:23)

Further, Ashwin stated that he felt the emotion of Virat Kohli, who had given his 100% on the field for RCB in the last 18 years. He also highlighted how the last year had been terrific for Kohli, with the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and now an IPL victory. He added:

"I've never played for RCB, but could feel the emotion that runs through them. As a captain of the team in the past, Virat could've gotten through lots of ups and downs. This would be one big relief for him. It's been a bumper year for him, despite retirements in two formats. He won the T20 World Cup and retired. He then played Champions Trophy and won the title." (15:15)

#3 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra commended Virat Kohli's passion and hard work, saying it finally yielded dividends for the side with the IPL 2025 title victory. He said:

"You feel you will keep trying every year, and this will remain an unfulfilled dream, because no one gets everything in life. However, since Virat is destiny's child, he has got everything and a bit more. Virat Kohli was absolutely phenomenal throughout the tournament. May not be in the final as much, but the hard work over so many years has eventually yielded dividends." (7:25)

Chopra also noted that although captain Rajat Patidar has gone under the radar, his leadership skills should be lauded. As per Chopra, it is not easy for an inexperienced captain to win the title in only his first year.

"Captain Rajat Patidar once again flies under the radar. No one shows him, talks about him, or focuses on him that much. However, he is always there. He has made the right moves in the entire season. (8:30).

"It was actually a massive investment of faith, belief, and hope, as they made a small kid their captain. He is not young in terms of age, but is short of experience. Teams generally go shopping for captains, or they might have looked towards Virat Kohli again," he added.

#4 Tom Moody

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody feels RCB's calmness and ability to handle the pressure of a big game helped them prevail over PBKS, who were short of international experience. In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"I think RCB was the most composed team on the night. Yes, we felt that they were short with the bat, but the way they managed in the second innings and put a stranglehold on the opponent, which became overwhelming for a side that lacks the international experience." (1:40)

Moody credited Virat Kohli's emotional connection with RCB to the 36-year-old being loyal to the franchise since his debut in 2008. He added:

"His cricketing career was nearly born at RCB. So that's why I think he's so emotional, because he's been so invested as a young player with a young mind, without knowing the body of work that he's going to do in the game and that status that he was going to get in the game. (13:45)

"So you can see the connection that this has to him, because he's been through all those ups and downs. We saw the stats earlier on about how many times RCB have made the finals in the 18 seasons. Ten times [in the playoffs]. Four times final. You can see why he's emotional."

#5 Zaheer Khan

As per Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan, RCB claimed the trophy due to contributions from all quarters.. Zaheer also found the RCB unit to be well settled in all departments.

During a post-match show on Cricbuzz Live, he said:

"They've stayed consistent and different individuals have put hand up for the team's success. Krunal playing that one innnig, Jitesh towards the end of the league stage. The opening consistency from Virat, scoring 600+ runs, which is required from the top-order batter. The bowlers also contributed, so everything was falling into place. (34:45)

"RCB should be very proud. It was the journey which was not easy, it took them 18 years, but they hung in there you know that is something which is very important and finally crossing the line." (2:05)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More