Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Shreyas Iyer's sparkling 97* in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash ft. Ambati Rayudu

The cricket fraternity lauded Shreyas Iyer's terrific knock, which helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) secure an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 5 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (March 25) in Ahmedabad. The PBKS skipper smashed 97* off 42 balls, with five fours and nine sixes to bag the Player of the Match award.

Batting first, debutant Priyansh Arya (47) provided a brilliant start to the visitors. Thereafter, lusty blows from Iyer and Shashank Singh (44* off 16) elevated the Kings' total to a mammoth 243.

In response, Sai Sudharsan (74) and Jos Buttler (54) were the top run-scorers for GT, but they were restricted to 232.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to Shreyas Iyer's impactful knock against the Titans.

#1 Michael Vaughan

During the post-match analysis on Cricbuzz Live, Michael Vaughan termed Shreyas Iyer a "brilliant player". Vaughan felt that Iyer looked comfortable from the onset and discussed his wide range of shots.

The 50-year-old also wondered why Iyer was not a part of the Indian T20I team. He said:

"That was a brilliant innnings. It really was from the first ball when he punched it down the ground. He makes sixes look very very easy. I liked his flicks off the hip to the short ball but he strikes down the ground off the spinners and the one over extra cover, he just gives himself a little bit of space and just hits through the line just outside of off-stump.

"He's a brilliant player. I just keep scratching my head and thinking he's not in India's T20I team"

#2 Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal appeared on his YouTube channel to analyze the game between GT and PBKS. Akmal pointed out that Punjab's biggest investment will finally reap them fruits in the form of Shreyas Iyer. He said:

"This time, Punjab's biggest investment made an impact from the first game itself. The way Shreyas Iyer batted is the only approach which can help the team win. They need to play with the same approach, if they want to win. He was unlucky to not reach his hundred, which would have been enjoyable to watch."

As per Akmal, this was Punjab's best opportunity to win the IPL this season, given their experienced captain, coach and team combination.

"Along with a great player, Ricky Ponting is also a great coach. Meanwhile, Iyer is a big player and a great captain, as he has helped KKR become champions. It is the best opportunity for this team to win the trophy this year," he added.

#3 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined No. 3 was the perfect position for Shreyas Iyer and praised him for continuing his rich form. He said:

"We were saying Shreyas Iyer, the captain, will keep getting better if Shreyas Iyer, the batter, does well. He came to bat at No. 3. I think that's the right number. He should bat there only. The form he has been carrying in 2025, he just continued in the same rich vein of form."

Chopra feels the change in the backlift and stance has allowed Shreyas Iyer to free his arms and launch big shots towards every part of the leg side. He added:

"He has made a slight change in his batting. He has opened his stance slightly. The access to midwicket, long-on, and square leg has become incredible. He doesn't get stuck anymore against the short ball. He hits sixes over long-on and cover against short balls."

#4 Basit Ali

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali praised Shreyas Iyer's terrific form and his ability to clear the fence with ease. As per Ali, Iyer played pure cricketing shots against the opposition bowling attack, which also included experienced Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"Shreyas Iyer has been in great form since the Champions Trophy. He hit big sixes effortlessly, which were pure cricketing shots. He hammered all the bowlers and hit sixes more than fours in such a big ground."

Further, Ali opined that as per his books, Shreyas Iyer kicked off the IPL 2025 with a century. He also praised Iyer's tactical mindset to bring Vyshak Vijaykumar in the 15th over, which helped his side contain runs. He added:

"For Iyer, it was franchise first. For records, it would have been 97, but for me, he has scored a century in the first game. He led the Punjab side in the same way he captained KKR last year, especially with the bowling changes."

#5 Ambati Rayudu

During an interaction on ESPNcricinfo, Ambati Rayudu lauded Shreyas Iyer's proficiency against the spinners. As per Rayudu, a change in the backlift has allowed him to be potent against short balls. He said:

"After his Champions Trophy heroics, the way he's playing spin now, it's incredible. He is picking up the lengths unbelievably well. Also. he's changed a technique a bit and his backlift, so it's really helping him," Rayudu said.

The former batter also opined that Iyer's change in mindset is also triggered by today's youngsters focusing on strike rates rather than milestones.

"Also, I feel it's just the competition for the spots in the [Indian] T20 side is bringing the best of every player, because now it's all about the strike rates, it's not about the milestones anymore," he added.

